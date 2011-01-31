MERCYLESS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Those Who Reign Below''

|
I deathster Mercyless pubblicheranno il nuovo album Those Who Reign Below il 25 ottobre 2024 tramite Osmose Productions.
"...Those Who Reign Below is the 8th studio album in the purest tradition of old school death metal, a work of musical impiety, a death metal as hateful as much as aggressive, switching imposing mid-tempos and demonic accelerations, sulphureous melodies and vocals straight from the devil's forge. An aura of evil surrounds each track, in a veritable debauchery of hate that gives the impression of having witnessed the manifestation of the devil.
This album represents the extreme and uncompromising side of MERCYLESS, which has grown steadily over the years, in a blasphemous symphony inherited from the 90s Death Metal.
The cover was designed by Mexican artist Nestor Avalos, whose talent represents all the darkness emanating from this album. The production was entrusted to Raph Henry of HELDSCALLA studio, who sculpted a sound highly representative of the violence and anger of this extreme and irreligious music.
It's a tribute to the underground, to the man who blends in with the crowd and takes on a presence so frightening that he's so clearly recognizable... the Devil... on his throne, majestic and merciless!"
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Extreme Unction
2. I Am Hell
3. Evil Shall Come… Upon You
4. Phantoms Of Caïn
5. Thy Resplendent Inferno
6. Crown Of Blasphemy
7. Prelude To Eternal Darkness
8. Chaos Requiem
9. Absurd Theatre
10. Sanctus Deus Mortis
11. Zechariah 3:1
Inoltre è online il singolo I Am Hell.