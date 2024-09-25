SHRIEKING DEMONS: un brano dal prossimo disco di debutto

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Abstract Hallucinating, brano che il gruppo death/doom metal Shrieking Demons ha estratto dal disco di debutto The Festering Dwellers che sarà pubblicato prossimamente tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
In attesa di ulteriori dettagli è possibile vedere la copertina a lato.
We're glad to work with Shrieking Demons who offer a delectably rotten, grimy and addictive form of doomy death metal that is reminiscent of Autopsy and the likes. Their interpretation of that style is tastefully and passionately done and any fan of that classic, festering style of death metal shouldn't be able to resist it.
Band's statement: "BLEAURGH! We are glad to be jumping on Transcending Obscurity’s hearse to desecrate, defile and deform all the corpses therein. Everything we do is already OLD and we think this will show on our first full-length album, which is so vicious you will want to puke before the second track kicks in. Let's rot!"