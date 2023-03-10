EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT: riregistrato il debutto ''Butcher Basement'', ascolta un brano

|
La band slam/brutal death metal Extermination Dismemberment pubblicherà il nuovo album Butcher Basement il 25 novembre 2024 tramite Unique Leader Records. Si tratta di una riregistrazione del disco di debutto Butcher Basement del 2010 e pubblicato in origine tramite Imbecil Entertainment.
Meat on hooks, intestines in barrels, genitals and hands in jars, corpses in bags and on tables, the stale stench of human remains wafting from the basement, and the butcher's huge axe cleaving flesh. Disgust mingled with sterility. Beauty mixed with ugliness. Tasting human flesh is a privilege not everyone can afford. It is forbidden by society but permitted by nature. In this matter, the main character of the album THE BUTCHER will assist you. Turn to him whenever your animal appetite craves something extraordinary. He will provide you with that pleasure. Just don't tell anyone, it's our little secret.
The BUTCHER BASEMENT album marks the beginning of the band EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT. Holding a special place in our hearts for many years, we finally decided to give it a second life by completely re-recording it from scratch. Some parts of the songs were entirely redone, some were altered. One song was removed, and two new ones were composed in the old style, using parts that didn't make it into the 2010 album but were written at that time. Overall, the album was approached as a new work, with a rethinking of the music and atmosphere, and a fresh perspective after many years, while still preserving its essence and atmosphere. Meet our first, now grown-up and matured child - BUTCHER BASEMENT.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Commencement Of End (Revamped)
2. Slaughterer Chainsaw (Revamped)
3. Resurrectionist Blasphemous (Revamped)
4. Merciless Infanticide (Revamped)
5. Pathological Deformity (Revamped)
6. Brutality Great Battle (Revamped)
7. Rotten Entrails (Revamped)
8. Butcher Basement (Revamped)
9. My Bloody Show (Revamped)
10. Bulldozer Massacre (Revamped)
11. Babykiller (Revamped)
Inoltre è online la nuova versione di Slaughterer Chainsaw.