DEAF LIZARD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Last Odyssey''

Il gruppo stoner rock Deaf Lizard pubblicheranno il nuovo album The Last Odyssey il primo novembre 2024 tramite Electric Valley Records.
German fuzzy psychedelic hard rockers Deaf Lizard’s second full-length, The Last Odyssey, is scheduled for November 01st physically (on four vinyl variants) and digitally via Electric Valley Records. The album’s first single, “City of Life,” is available on streaming/digital platforms.
Of “City of Life,” Deaf Lizard states:
“With its upbeat tempo and funky riffs, this song breathes fresh air into Deaf Lizard’s arsenal of slow-grinding doom and heavy rock tracks, without stepping out of line stylistically. Its lyrics paint an ambivalent picture of city life, where a person canfind both bliss and trouble.”
Stoner rock group Deaf Lizard was formed in 2012 when Paddy, Steffen, and Lars joined French singer Jordan to jam for an as-yet-unnamed project. Jordan accompanied their heavy jams with artistic French vocals. After some early shows in 2014, the Oldenburg quartet’s musical endeavors soon developed into songs, which shaped their debut studio effort, The Firefly EP, recorded in 2016 but only released in 2023.
Line-up changes followed, especially after Jordan's departure in 2018, and Marc joined as the new drummer. This reshuffle saw original drummer Paddy transition to second guitar and vocals. With this formation, the band self-released two singles, “El Tako” and “Tartaros,” in 2019. Riding a creative high, they continued to produce more music, culminating in their debut album, No Man’s Sky, in early 2020. To their surprise, No Man’s Sky garnered acclaim within the global stoner rock scene. However, the pandemic halted their live performances, limiting them to a brief 2021 tour through Northern Germany. Disappointed but undeterred, the band continued to write and record, setting the stage for their next release.
In 2023, they began recording The Last Odyssey in their own garage studio/rehearsal space. Entirely self-produced, this album represents the years of experience and the utmost worship of the forefathers of heavy rock. Across seven tracks, Deaf Lizard delivers a rough orgy of heavy fuzz rock paired with psychedelic and doomy elements. Channeling no less energy than their live performances, the band maintains an intense, gritty edge, blending slow, crushing riffs with more straightforward hard rock moments. With renewed vitality, the album explores a vast range of soundscapes—from slow, brooding doom to expansive, psychedelic improvisations—highlighting Deaf Lizard’s relentless quest for stoner galore.
Lyrically, the album loosely follows humanity’s self-inflicted downfall and its aftermath, providing a doomy context to its title, The Last Odyssey. Despite the weight of the doomy title, the band has no plans to slow down after the challenges brought by the pandemic.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Nuclear
2. The Devil’s Show
3. City of Life
4. Independent Terror
5. Lady in Black
6. Ape’s Odyssey
7. The Veil
Inoltre è disponibile l'audio del brano City of Life.