25/09/24
GALNERYUS
The Stars Will Light the Way

27/09/24
SERIOUS BLACK
Rise of Akhenaton

27/09/24
BOTTOMLESS / WITCHING HOUR
Graveyard Thunder

27/09/24
INGURGITATING OBLIVION
Ontology of Nought

27/09/24
BEWITCHER
Spell Shock

27/09/24
HELLISH GOD
The Advent Of Deathless Chaos Beast

27/09/24
RICHIE KOTZEN
Nomad

27/09/24
ARS VENEFICIUM
The Lurking Shadow of Death

27/09/24
RIPPED TO SHREDS
Sanshi

27/09/24
WEATHER SYSTEMS
Ocean Without A Shore

25/09/24
HAKEN
TEATRO CELEBRAZIONI, VIA SARAGOZZA 234 - BOLOGNA

25/09/24
NILE + HIDEOUS DIVINITY + INTREPID + MONASTERY
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

25/09/24
PAIN OF SALVATION + KINGCROW
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

26/09/24
NILE + HIDEOUS DIVINITY + INTREPID + MONASTERY
NOTTETEMPIO, VIA NICOLÒ BIONDO 194 - MODENA

26/09/24
NILE + HIDEOUS DIVINITY + INTREPID + MONASTERY
NOTTETEMPIO - MODENA

26/09/24
JET
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

26/09/24
VIVALDI METAL PROJECT + POEMISIA
STAZIONE BIRRA, VIA CAPLANICA 178 - ROMA

26/09/24
FAILURE + VIOLENCIA + ESTINZIONE + NGANGA
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

27/09/24
DAVID GILMOUR
CIRCO MASSIMO - ROMA

27/09/24
JET
ORION LIVE CLUB, VIALE J.F. KENNEDY 52 – ROMA

DEAF LIZARD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Last Odyssey''
25/09/2024 - 13:14 (50 letture)

25/09/2024 - 13:14
DEAF LIZARD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Last Odyssey''
25/09/2024 - 13:06
ADE: firmano con Time To Kill Records per il nuovo album
25/09/2024 - 13:01
LINKIN PARK: presentata la nuova ''Heavy Is The Crown''
25/09/2024 - 12:57
OBSCURA: nuova formazione e una data coi Rings of Saturn
25/09/2024 - 09:03
EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT: riregistrato il debutto ''Butcher Basement'', ascolta un brano
25/09/2024 - 08:57
SHRIEKING DEMONS: un brano dal prossimo disco di debutto
25/09/2024 - 08:54
AMARANTHE: online il video ufficiale di ''Interference''
25/09/2024 - 08:49
MERCYLESS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Those Who Reign Below''
25/09/2024 - 08:43
GILBY CLARKE: l'ex Guns 'n' Roses in Italia per tre concerti
25/09/2024 - 08:41
MASTER BOOT RECORD: ascolta ''RAM'' dal nuovo album
25/09/2024 - 08:37
LIVING GATE: un singolo dal disco di debutto ''Suffer As One''
 
