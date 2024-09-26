MEFITIS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Skorian // The Greyleer''

|
La formazione death/black metal Mefitis pubblicherà il nuovo album The Skorian // The Greyleer il 29 novembre 2024 tramite Profound Lore Records.
MEFITIS is a dark metal endeavor dedicated to venturing the shadowy depths and desolate expanses of musical expression. Formed by Pendath and Vatha in 2007, Mefitis would from day one embody a metallic maelstrom intruding on the defined boundaries of extreme music. After some fallow years, the duo emerged to realize their dark metal vision with the 2019 full length "Emberdawn". This record put forth their signature style of boundless songwriting across black and death metal, telling parables of degradation and savagery in both lyrics and the very music itself. The kindling now sparked, Mefitis returned in 2021 with their follow up in "Offscourings". Here they would expand further on the possibilities of dark metal, exploring gloomier climes and thornier guitar arrangements. In addition, the band solidified a conceptual framework for the music to occupy, known as Skoria. In this parallel world out of time, the music, themes, and imagery could exist as ideas unto themselves rather than mere simulacra.
And so, Mefitis brings you their newest work: a duology in grey titled "The Skorian // The Greyleer". Initially conceived as an experiment for analog tape, the new record is informed by the constraints and particular character of that medium. Every piece of sound you will hear was initially tracked to tape and then digitized and mixed by Mefitis. The dual title is indicative of the two halves, which were recorded in separate time spans and studio locations. However, "The Skorian" and "The Greyleer" are reflections of each other, and can be appreciated both in parts and in whole. Where past works looked outward to an ashen world, this new release contemplates its own crumbling edifice. It calls into question the very notion of one’s ‘self’ as an entity in thrall to its master. Witness now this loathing gallery, and join the grey.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Paul Kirchner mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Vire’s Arc
2. In Halfsight, the Dustplanes
3. The Untwined One
4. Watcher Over His Own
5. ...And the Mason Wept
6. Wanthriven
7. In Gloom’s Gorge
8. The Greyleer
Inoltre è disponibile il singolo The Untwined One.