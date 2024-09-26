TODESTRIEB: ascolta ''Axis Nihil'' dal disco di debutto ''Corona Tenebra''

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Axis Nihil, brano che i blackster Todestrieb hanno estratto dal disco di debutto Corona Tenebra in pubblicazione per il mese di dicembre tramite Avantgarde Music.
Todestrieb is a black metal band created by blein (guitars and bass) and Res (vocals and lyrics) in early 2023 in Cracow, Poland. After several months of hard work, the duo completed their debut studio record, Corona Tenebra, which will be released in December by Avantgarde Music.
Drawing their inspiration from bands such as Watain, Odraza, Drastus, Kriegsmaschine, Tortorum, Funeral Mist and many more, Todestrieb managed to find their own way in the crowded black metal underground, specifying that "those bands influenced rather the essence of our music than the form".
Featuring Hauntologist's and Owls Woods Graves' Michał "The Fall" Stępień on drums, Corona Tenebra is a very diverse, fascinating take on black metal, and you can get a first taste of it through the single "Axis Nihil", premiered exclusively via Avantgarde Music YouTube channel. Further information will be disclosed in due time.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.