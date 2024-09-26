     
 
La band
DISCHI IN USCITA

27/09/24
RIPPED TO SHREDS
Sanshi

27/09/24
BOTTOMLESS / WITCHING HOUR
Graveyard Thunder

27/09/24
DAUGHTRY
Shock to the System (Part One) [EP]

27/09/24
BEWITCHER
Spell Shock

27/09/24
HELLISH GOD
The Advent Of Deathless Chaos Beast

27/09/24
RICHIE KOTZEN
Nomad

27/09/24
WEATHER SYSTEMS
Ocean Without A Shore

27/09/24
BLACKMORES NIGHT
Fires At Midnight (25th Anniversary New Mix)

27/09/24
PAUL DI ANNO
The Book of the Beast

27/09/24
AMETHYST
Throw Down the Gauntlet

27/09/24
DAVID GILMOUR
CIRCO MASSIMO - ROMA

27/09/24
JET
ORION LIVE CLUB, VIALE J.F. KENNEDY 52 – ROMA

27/09/24
CASTLE
UFO, VIA DELL\'INDUSTRIA 4 - MOZZO (BG)

27/09/24
CASTLE + FULL MOON
UFO ROCK CLUB - MOZZO (BG)

27/09/24
ABBIE FALLS
SLAUGHTER CLUB, VIA ANGELO TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

27/09/24
VIDI AQUAM
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

27/09/24
THE BLUEBEATERS + VALLANZASKA +JAMAICAN MOOD
ENTRATA TRIBUNE IDROSCALO - SEGRATE (MILANO)

27/09/24
EXTREME CONDITION FEST
LA SCINTILLA, STRADA ALBARETO 425/1 - MODENA

27/09/24
DROGATO + SPEEDKOBRA + DRUNKARDS + NECROCENE
BLACK INSIDE, VIA I MAGGIO 2/1 - LONATE CEPPINO (VA)

27/09/24
THE STEMS + REVEREND BEAT-MAN
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA
TODESTRIEB: ascolta ''Axis Nihil'' dal disco di debutto ''Corona Tenebra''
26/09/2024 - 16:09 (55 letture)

26/09/2024 - 16:09
TODESTRIEB: ascolta ''Axis Nihil'' dal disco di debutto ''Corona Tenebra''
26/09/2024 - 16:17
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY: annunciato il nuovo album ''Scorched Earth''
26/09/2024 - 16:13
BUTCHER (BEL): dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''On Fowl of Tyrant Wing''
26/09/2024 - 16:02
GAEREA: guarda il video di ''Suspended'' dal nuovo ''Coma''
26/09/2024 - 14:24
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciati Grave Digger, Coroner e Primal Fear come primi nomi
26/09/2024 - 14:20
THE CURE: primi dettagli del nuovo ''Songs of a Lost World'', ascolta ''Alone''
26/09/2024 - 08:56
HOUSE OF LORDS: pubblicano il singolo ''Taking The Fall''
26/09/2024 - 08:53
THE HALO EFFECT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''March of the Unheard''
26/09/2024 - 08:50
THE FLIGHT OF SLEIPNIR: tutto il nuovo ''Nature's Cadence'' in streaming
26/09/2024 - 08:47
SOLSTAFIR: il video ufficiale di ''Blakkrakki'' dal nuovo ''Hin helga kvö''
26/09/2024 - 08:44
LIFESICK: i dettagli del nuovo ''Loved By None, Hated By All'', ascolta un brano
 
