BUTCHER (BEL): dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''On Fowl of Tyrant Wing''

Il gruppo black/speed metal Bütcher pubblicherà il nuovo album On Fowl of Tyrant Wing il 25 ottobre 2024 tramite Osmose Productions.
Belgian speed metallers Bütcher have exploded onto the scene and have been making a name for themselves internationally. Their music caters to the blackened souls who love old school speed, thrash, heavy and black metal. Cuts such as Iron Bitch, 45 RPM Metal and 666 Goats Carry My Chariot are now part of the canon of the old school metal community.
After an avalanche of successful shows and festivals throughout Europe they are proud to present their 3th LP “ON FOWL OF TYRANT WING”. After the rabid debut “BESTIAL FÜKKIN’ WARMACHINE” (Babylon Doom Cult Records, 2017) and the heralded sophomore album “666 GOATS CARRY MY CHARIOT” (Osmose Productions, 2020), they delve deep into their specific mixture of the golden 80's and extreme 90's.
BÜTCHER have always mixed ancient speed and thrash metal with NWOBHM, classic hard rock and black metal. On side A of the new album, they continue their very own legacy. On side B they double down on that premise. It's a concept side with an overarching unique story (written by R Hellshrieker) and a fully composed tour de force (by KK Ripper) where tempo changes, interwoven melodies, sitars, organs and various percussion instruments create an unexpected musical journey.
Heavy, death and black metal counter the speed metal and nobody will see it coming. Both progressive and very traditional, this album is sure to opiate fans and critics alike.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Kris Verwimp mentre la tracklist è la seguente:>br>
1. A Divine Wind
2. Speed Metal Samurai
3. Blessed by the Blade
4. Koraktor's Iron Rule
5. Keep the Steele (Flamin' Hot)
6. A Sacrifice to Satan's Spawn
7. A Gypsy's Tale (Of Sex and Seance)
8. An Ending in Fyre
Inoltre è online il singolo Blessed by the Blade.