AIWAZ: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Darrkh... It Is!''

Il gruppo doom metal Aiwaz pubblicherà il nuovo album Darrkh... It Is! il 18 ottobre 2024 tramite Hammerheart Records.
A top notch mix of Queensrÿche, Solitude Aeturnus, Marillion, Ghost and My Dying Bride!
More epic than epic, with a very strong production and simply beautiful.
One thing in advance - this year it is almost certain that no album will come close to Aiwaz’s debut album emotionally.
And even in my annual polls over the last ten years, “Darrk... It Is!” would end up at the
top of the podium a hell of a lot of times.
Once you’ve heard ‘The Ghost That Once Was I’, ‘Garden of Despair’ and my favorite ‘When Judas Spins the Wheel’, you’ll never forget them.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Darrkh... It Is!
2. The Ghost That Once Was I
3. In This Silence
4. Cemetery Of Hearts
5. Garden Of Despair
6.nWhen Judas Spins The Wheel
Inoltre è online il singolo The Ghost That Once Was I.