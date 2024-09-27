FIVE THE HIEROPHANT: ad ottobre il nuovo ''Apeiron'', ascolta ''Moon Over Ziggurat''

|
A distanza di tre anni dal precedente Through Aureate Void, il progetto Avant-garde metal/jazz Five The Hierophant pubblicherà il nuovo album Apeiron il 18 ottobre 2024 tramite Agonia Records.
Five The Hierophant continues to walk the winding path they’ve chosen for themselves in the beginning; further down towards within, and further out towards new horizons. Refusing to ascribe to a singular style, they blend elements of black/doom, psychedelic, ambient, experimental and jazz into one syncretic trip. “Apeiron” is a hypnotic, hallucinatory experience with heavy emphasis on the dark atmosphere, cinematic dreamscapes, and repetitive ritualistic trance-inducing sounds. The production, without a doubt, is a step up from the previous installment, “Through Aureate Void”. The band keeps expanding the use of atypical instruments, such as: horns, trumpets, gongs, bells, violins, skull shakers, ritual drums and other tools, which help to capture the haunting spirit of the music.
Commented by Five The Hierophant: “After a few years of wait, and a lineup change, we are happy to present you our new album. We feel like it’s a very Five The Hierophant album, set within the specific sound we managed to forge, but with a fair bit of new ideas, twists and turns. In our opinion its more trippy and hypnotic, but less monotonous than the previous work. Once again, this is an all instrumental work, without any samples or spoken word this time. The album is called «Apeiron», meaning boundless in Greek, which reflects the atmosphere of the record very well.”
“Apeiron” was recorded and mixed between summer and autumn 2023. It was engineered and mixed by Sam Thredder at Cro's Nest in south London. Haldor Grungerg performed the mastering of the album at Satanic Audio (Azarath, Behemoth). The front cover contains a painting by Odd Nerdrum, used with kind permission.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Odd Nerdrum mentre qui di seguito la tracklist:
1. Apeiron
2. Moon Over Ziggurat
3. Tower of Silence I
4. Initiatory Sickness
5. Uroboros
6. Tower of Silence II
Inoltre è online il singolo Moon Over Ziggurat.