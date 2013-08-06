ENEMY INSIDE: il videoclip del nuovo singolo ''Should Have Known Better''

|
Gli Enemy Inside hanno realizzato un videoclip per il nuovo singolo Should Have Known Better pubblicato quest'oggi tramite Reigning Phoenix Music.
“Lyrically, it reminds you that you cannot look into someone's head and to watch out for people who are not interested in your success and well-being. It is for all the fake friends talking behind your back or only staying by your side at your best but not at your worst You tried to play the wrong person. You “Should Have Known Better.”
Il video è stato diretto da Jonas Sommer e Nastassja Giulia.