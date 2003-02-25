THE CROWN: disponibile il singolo ''Gone to Hell'' dal nuovo ''Crown of Thorns''

|
I The Crown hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Metal Blade Records, il video di Gone to Hell.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album Crown of Thorns in uscita l'11 ottobre.
Tracklist:
01. I Hunt with the Devil
02. Churchburner
03. Martyrian
04. Gone to Hell
05. Howling at the Warfield
06. The Night Is Now
07. God-King
08. The Agitator
09. Where Nightmares Belong
10. The Storm That Comes
11. Eternally Infernal (Bonus Track)
12. No Fuel for God (Bonus Track)
13. Mind Collapse(Bonus Track)