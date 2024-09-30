ABSCHWÖRZUNGE: l'EP di debutto ''Whorl'' a novembre, ascolta un brano

|
Il progetto extreme metal Abschwörzunge pubblicherà l'EP di debutto Whorl l'8 novembre 2024 tramite I, Voidhanger Records.
"Whorl," the debut EP by international metal project ABSCHWÖRZUNGE, is an auditory manifestation of despair. In a complete amalgamation of unrelenting, unbalanced, brutal death metal and the razor’s edge rawness of ice-cold, mechanical black metal, the unknown entity harnesses a vision of utterly unique “extreme metal.” Yet, it merely serves as a vessel to muse and mock the breadth of man’s ugliness from a sterile perspective of absolute apathy. The pieces plunge deep into emptiness, probing themes of cosmic indifference and the stark reality of human insignificance.
ABSCHWÖRZUNGE proffers an unfiltered reexamination of a society bereft of purpose. Channeling the bleak and caustic essence emanating from the likes of Zyklon-B, Immolation, and the noxious spirit of Cold Meat Industries, this release is an unyielding testament to the futility of our existence.
Nothing can be said of the project’s identity, history, method, process, or even location - these signifiers matter not under the weight and cleansing realization of crippling inconsequence. Washed free of the filth of human image, the material proclaims far louder than the sum of any paltry parts ever could.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Stefan Thanneur mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Heinous Constellations
2. Machinations Internecine
3. Teeth of the Hanged
4. Whorl
Inoltre è online il brano Machinations Internecine.