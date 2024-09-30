AERKENBRAN: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Hedenfarne Æventyr''

|
l'8 novembre 2024 la I, Voidhanger Records pubblicherà il nuovo album del progetto black/jazz sperimentale Ærkenbrand Hedenfarne Æventyr.
ÆRKENBRAND is an experimental music group consisting of Antonius Lovmand (from Arkæon and Tongues, two acts of the I, Voidhanger roster) on drums and vocals, Sebastian Mørch on guitar, and Andreas Thomsen on bass, joined on this album by Zeki Jindyl, from the ranks of NARCOSATÁNICOS.
Since ÆRKENBRAND started in 2012, their compositions have always pivoted around Sebastian’s naivist approach to guitarplay accompanied by Antonius’ wild drumming and freaky vocals. Experimenting with a broad palette of stylistic influences, each album has condensed into its own unique genre, from harsh, psychotic rock on “Earthen Head” (2016) to primitive, melancholic acoustic folk on “Stimager” (2015), noisy ambient music on Ualueria (2014), and grandiose prog punk on their debut “Barabtalo’s Dream” (2013).
In the works since 2017, "Hedenfarne Æventyr" presents a new approach for ÆRKENBRAND, with Sebastian’s bizarre guitar tapping technique at its core. All their music has been recorded as a trio in their depraved rat-infested practice space. Songs range from tightly composed math-rock sections to lengthy kraut improvisations, seamlessly blending disparate soundscapes as they move along. Sounding like an electrified Philip Glass or Terry Riley in one moment, and a black metal afro-beat band in the next, the album is a true prog adventure, constantly shifting and turning without gaps or incongruity.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Sebastian Mørch mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Svampens Rotte (Spiritus) (05:10)
2. guitar interlude (01:18)
3. Nattens Konge (09:38)
4. Stasis I: Helte (01:45)
5. Stasis II: Blodmåne (04:22)
6. Stasis III: Sorte Himmel (01:23)
7. Kødets Opstandelse (05:46)
8. Alting Sammen (14:44)
Inoltre è online il singolo Svampens Rotte (Spiritus).