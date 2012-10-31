MITOCHONDRION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Vitriseptome''

|
A distanza di tredici anni dal precedente Parasignosis, il gruppo death/black metal Mitochondrion pubblicherà il nuovo album Vitriseptome tramite Profound Lore Records il primo novembre. La release sarà un doppio album.
VITRISEPTOME, a double album culminating in an 86-minute monstrosity, is an axe head the size of the known universe brought down with frightening force to sever the neck of all creation. Forged and fermented with the blood, sweat, and bile over a decade from conception to completion: This Great Work nearly took the life of all involved, leaving all to question the true meaning of Death.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Cold Poison mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. [malascension]
2. Increatum Vox
3. The Erythapside
4. Oblithemesis
5. [antimonphoresis]
6. Vacuuole
7. Flail, Faexregem!
8. [calcination]
9. The Protanthrofuge
10. Argentum Mortifixion
11. Ignis Caecus
12. [intraluxiform]
13. The Cruxitome
14. [ ]
15. Vitriseptome
16. Viabyssm
17. Antitonement
Inoltre è online il singolo The Protanthrofuge.