     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/10/24
D-A-D
Speed of Darkness

04/10/24
MOTLEY CRUE
Cancelled [EP]

04/10/24
HIGH REEPER
Renewed By Death

04/10/24
THE NEW ROSES
Attracted to Danger

04/10/24
1349
The Wolf & The King

04/10/24
DRUG CHURCH
Prude

04/10/24
COSMIC PUTREFACTION
Emerald Fires Atop The Farewell Mountains

04/10/24
ABRAMELIN
Sins of the Father

04/10/24
MAUL
In the Jaws of Bereavement

04/10/24
MEXICAN STANDOFF
Raiders of the Dutch Rudder

CONCERTI

01/10/24
EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, VIA PIETRO DE COUBERTIN 30 – (ROMA)

01/10/24
DAVID GILMOUR
CIRCO MASSIMO - ROMA

01/10/24
KALANDRA + LILI REFRAIN
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

01/10/24
JOSEPH ARTHUR
GERMI, VIA CICCO SIMONETTA 14/A - MILANO

01/10/24
EGYPTIAN BLUE
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

02/10/24
BLACKBERRY SMOKE
ALCATRAZ VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

02/10/24
EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN
TEATRO DAL VERME, VIA S. GIOVANNI SUL MURO 2 - MILANO

02/10/24
DAVID GILMOUR
CIRCO MASSIMO - ROMA

02/10/24
KALANDRA + LILI REFRAIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

02/10/24
KALANDRA + LILI REFRAIN
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO
AARA: il nuovo ''Eiger'' a novembre, ascolta ''Felsensang''
01/10/2024 - 07:55 (85 letture)

Un soffio gelido di vento
Martedì 1 Ottobre 2024, 15.11.41
3
Bella canzone e bella atmosfera in essa contenuta, e concordo sulla bellezza della copertina, che spesso per me rappresenta il punto di partenza per selezionare ciò che intendo ascoltare ed eventualmente acquistare.
Spirit Of The Forest
Martedì 1 Ottobre 2024, 10.17.30
2
Ottima band legata all\'essenza introspettiva del black metal.Da supportare.
lisablack
Martedì 1 Ottobre 2024, 9.03.28
1
Bellissima copertina e grande gruppo🤟
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/10/2024 - 07:55
AARA: il nuovo ''Eiger'' a novembre, ascolta ''Felsensang''
23/03/2023 - 09:31
AARA: tutto il nuovo ''Triade III - Nyx'' in streaming
28/02/2023 - 15:54
AARA: online ''Unstern'' dal nuovo album ''Triade III - Nyx''
27/01/2023 - 08:00
AARA: annunciano il nuovo ''Triade III - Nyx'', ascolta il singolo ''Emphase der Seelenpein''
07/10/2022 - 10:39
AARA: online l'audio integrale del nuovo EP ''Phthonos''
15/09/2022 - 15:28
AARA: ad ottobre il nuovo EP ''Phthonos''
11/04/2022 - 18:06
AARA: previsto per maggio il nuovo album, ecco due brani
19/08/2021 - 11:56
MALADY: ascolta il singolo ''Alava Vaara'' dal nuovo album ''Ainavihantaa''
18/03/2021 - 19:48
AARA: in streaming il nuovo album ''Triade I Eos''
06/02/2021 - 17:07
AARA: presentano il singolo ''Nimmermehr''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/10/2024 - 12:19
NEROCAPRA: ufficiale la nuova formazione
01/10/2024 - 12:06
DUG PINNICK: a fine mese esce ''Thingamajigger'', ecco i dettagli
01/10/2024 - 11:55
ANVIL: addio al chitarrista originale Dave Allison
01/10/2024 - 08:16
RAPTORE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Renaissance''
01/10/2024 - 08:12
OBSOLETION: ascolta ''Abominable New World'' dall'omonimo debutto
01/10/2024 - 08:09
FERAL FORMS: in arrivo il debutto ''Through Demonic Spell'', ascolta un singolo
01/10/2024 - 07:58
PESTILENT HEX: annunciato il nuovo ''Sorceries of Sanguine & Shadow'', ascolta un brano
01/10/2024 - 07:48
MITOCHONDRION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Vitriseptome''
30/09/2024 - 18:55
ULVER: online due nuovi brani
30/09/2024 - 18:46
VALKYRIE'S FIRE: guarda il video di ''Nectar of the Gods''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     