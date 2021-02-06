AARA: il nuovo ''Eiger'' a novembre, ascolta ''Felsensang''

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Felsensang, brano che i blackster atmosferici Aara hanno estratto dal nuovo album Eiger in pubblicazione il 6 dicembre 2024 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
Averaging an album per year since their 2018 formation, this latest expression from the rightly-revered Swiss Atmospheric Black Metal band AARA shows no drop in quality, nor let-up in their perpetually questing sense of purpose.
In follow up to 2023's "Triade III: Nyx" - the climatic installment of the 'Melmoth' trilogy based on Charles Robert Maturin's classic Gothic novel - the band now break away from the literary and apply their stunning musicality to real-world events.
"Eiger" is conceptually focused on the 3967 metre mountain of the same name in the Bernese Alps. Since 1935, at least 64 climbers have died attempting to conquer the Eiger’s sheer, ice-covered north face which has earned it the nickname of 'Mordwand' ('murder wall'). The album specifically examines an attempt to climb the Mordwand in July 1936 which ended in tragedy, as four young mountaineers succumbed to treacherous conditions and disappeared, presumed caught in an avalanche.
AARA's music has evolved dynamically in tandem with the subject matter, becoming more visceral, tangible and hauntingly powerful. An organic and spacious production allows the trademark elegiac, spirited leads and reverberant acoustic guitars of main-composer Berg to give increased emotional weight to a performance of on-the-edge savagery from vocalist/lyricist Fluss. The icy melodies, pensive moods, vibrant plummets and shifts/drifts contrast the wonderment of the natural world with a heightened sense of existential malaise and ultimately horror.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Die das wilde Wetter fängt
2. Senkrechte Welten
3. Felsensang
4. Todesbiwak
5. Der Wahnsinn dort im Abgrund
6. Zurück zur roten Fluh
7. Grausig ist der Blick
8. Alptraum