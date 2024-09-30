FERAL FORMS: in arrivo il debutto ''Through Demonic Spell'', ascolta un singolo

|
Il canale YouTube della Everlasting Spew Records ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare Sadistic Inner Hate, brano del gruppo death/black metal Feral Forms.
Si tratta di un brano estratto dal disco di debutto Through Demonic Spell in pubblicazione il 29 settembre 2024.
One of Europe's most ferocious entities strikes again! Their last year Ep drawn first blood but with "Through Demonic Spell", the italian combo FERAL FORMS is definitely going out for the kill.
Hailing from Trieste, Italy, FERAL FORMS is a ferocious new beast freshly coagulated from current and former members of Grime, The Secret, Claustrum and Fierce
The 4-piece, after a debut Ep in 2023 titled "Premalignant", will aim to conjure the unholy Gods of Death Metal pushing their sound to a new level of tonal corruption with their debut album "Through Demonic Spell".
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Monastery Raid
2. Under The Banner Of Hell
3. Titanomachia
4. Angelcide
5. Sadistic Inner Hate
6. Antichrist Congregation
7. Prelude
8. Hellish Nuke