ARCHSPIRE: si separano dal batterista Spencer Prewett

Gli Archspire hanno comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, la separazione dal batterista Spencer Prewett.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro parole.
After more than 15 incredible years together, Spencer Prewett is departing from Archspire.
We are immensely proud of all we've accomplished as a band, from traveling the world multiple times to releasing four albums, each crafted with our utmost passion and dedication.
Spencer Prewett set the bar for technical death metal drumming, and he's leaving a void that will be incredibly difficult to fill.
The remaining members are extremely focused on the band's future, and work on Archspire's fifth album will continue.
We are now seeking a new drummer, please post your auditions on YouTube and Instagram with the hashtag #archspireaudition
Thanks for your support
Staytech
Dean, Tobi, Oli, Jared