     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell\'EP
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/10/24
D-A-D
Speed of Darkness

04/10/24
LIGHT OF THE MORNING STAR
Wings in the Night Sky

04/10/24
1349
The Wolf & The King

04/10/24
WIND ROSE
Trollslayer

04/10/24
HIGH REEPER
Renewed By Death

04/10/24
DEVENIAL VERDICT
Blessing of Despair

04/10/24
MEXICAN STANDOFF
Raiders of the Dutch Rudder

04/10/24
FEVER 333
Darker White

04/10/24
MOTLEY CRUE
Cancelled [EP]

04/10/24
CORPSEFUCKING ART
Tomatized

CONCERTI

02/10/24
BLACKBERRY SMOKE
ALCATRAZ VIA VALTELLINA, 25 - MILANO

02/10/24
EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN
TEATRO DAL VERME, VIA S. GIOVANNI SUL MURO 2 - MILANO

02/10/24
DAVID GILMOUR
CIRCO MASSIMO - ROMA

02/10/24
KALANDRA + LILI REFRAIN
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

02/10/24
KALANDRA + LILI REFRAIN
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

02/10/24
NÜRNBERG
ARCI TAMBOURINE - SEREGNO (MI)

02/10/24
JOSEPH ARTHUR
CA\' BERTI - CASTELVETRO (MO)

02/10/24
DANIEL NORGREN
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

03/10/24
EINSTÜRZENDE NEUBAUTEN
TEATRO COMUNALE - FERRARA

03/10/24
DAVID GILMOUR
CIRCO MASSIMO - ROMA
XANDRIA: a novembre il nuovo EP ''Universal Tales'', ascolta un singolo
02/10/2024 - 17:47 (35 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
75
55
ARTICOLI
24/01/2017
Intervista
XANDRIA
A tu per tu con Dianne van Giersbergen
17/11/2012
Live Report
KAMELOT + XANDRIA ed altri
Estragon, Bologna, 13/11/2012
22/04/2012
Live Report
EPICA + STREAM OF PASSION + XANDRIA
Alcatraz, Milano, 17/04/2012
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/10/2024 - 17:47
XANDRIA: a novembre il nuovo EP ''Universal Tales'', ascolta un singolo
03/08/2024 - 09:59
XANDRIA: coi Sirenia per un'unica data in Italia
23/04/2024 - 21:14
XANDRIA: online il brano ''Universal''
13/11/2023 - 17:09
XANDRIA: guarda il video di ''Your Stories I'll Remember''
26/08/2023 - 00:03
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: online il video del nuovo singolo ‘‘Alone Again’’
08/07/2023 - 12:46
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: i dettagli completi di ''Where Do We Go From Here?''
17/06/2023 - 13:29
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: due nuovi singoli da ''Where Do We Go From Here?''
12/06/2023 - 17:41
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: ''Where Do We Go From Here?'' è il titolo del nuovo album
17/05/2023 - 11:52
ASKING ALEXANDRIA: ascolta l'inedita ''Dark Void''
12/04/2023 - 14:33
XANDRIA: disponibile il lyric video di ''My Curse Is My Redemption''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/10/2024 - 18:35
SMASH ATOMS: disponibile il singolo ''Bring the River'' dall'esordio discografico
02/10/2024 - 18:30
CANDY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP ''Flipping''
02/10/2024 - 18:22
SCHADLICH & SOHNE: in arrivo l'esordio ''Zweckpessimismus'
02/10/2024 - 18:24
ABYSMAL GRIEF: cambio di band spalla per la data di Bologna
02/10/2024 - 17:44
DESTRUKTOR: ascolta ''Holy Orgy'' dal nuovo album ''Indomitable''
02/10/2024 - 17:41
SOILWORK: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Spirit of No Return''
02/10/2024 - 15:09
LORDI: una data in Italia in occasione del Lucca Comics & Games
02/10/2024 - 15:05
MARILLION: ritornano con il Marillion Weekend
02/10/2024 - 15:01
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: pubblicano il singolo ''Blind Side Sonny''
02/10/2024 - 14:55
LACUNA COIL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Sleepless Empire''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     