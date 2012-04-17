|
XANDRIA: a novembre il nuovo EP ''Universal Tales'', ascolta un singolo
02/10/2024 - 17:47 (35 letture)
La formazione symphonic metal Xandria
ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo EP Universal Tales
in pubblicazione il 22 novembre 2024 tramite Napalm Records
. Marco Heubaum
si è occupato della produzione mentre Jacob Hansen
ha curato il master e il mix dei brani.XANDRIA define the essence of modern symphonic metal and return with refreshing intensity on Universal Tales
XANDRIA surprised absolutely everyone last year! After a long hiatus, German symphonic metal icons came back with not only a new line up featuring the fantastic Ambre Vourvahis, who impresses audiences with her talent ranging from rock grit, operatic highs and even growls, they also came back with their strongest album ever, The Wonders Still Awaiting (#9 on the Official German Album Charts). On the fresh sounding masterpiece, XANDRIA reinvented themselves by taking their trademarks to a whole new level and setting the bar for modern symphonic metal today. With the epic upcoming nine-track EP, Universal Tales, out on November 22, 2024 via Napalm Records, the unit presents four brand new majestic songs, underlining the band’s new defined versatility and impressive intensity.
Each of the songs highlight a different facet of XANDRIA’s musical range, alongside a new recording and beautifully re-arranged version of the title track from their recent album, The Wonders Still Awaiting. From bombastic film score atmospheres, choir-and-orchestra-driven anthems to real Celtic atmospheres and instruments like fiddle and whistles, the songs blend both classic and modern metal influences. Universal Tales offers a wealth of discoveries, while singer Ambre Vourhavis explores new heights and depths in her voice, making her even stronger than on the last album.
The former standalone single “Universal”, alongside an official music video is a statement in support of a free, open, and diverse society, standing against authoritarianism and religious fundamentalism. It is dedicated to Jina Mahsa Amini and all those fighting for freedom. “No Time to Live Forever” is about the apparent loss of reason in the world, and the rise of tribalism, fired by religious fundamentalism that seems to fight a last battle against enlightenment and the achievements of civilization. “Live the Tale” follows that theme, showcasing that despite dark clouds, humankind could head in a positive direction as there is so much yet undiscovered and so much potential in mankind to live the tale of its imagination. On “200 Years”, XANDRIA fully embraces their Celtic roots like never before and explores the realms of the well-known book and TV series “Outlander”. Accented by renowned violinist Ally Storch (Subway To Sally), mesmerizing violin merges with resolute drums and with the blockbuster-like atmosphere, immediately transport fans to distant realms, fighting for a free and fair world.
The Universal Tales EP concludes with orchestral versions of the four new tracks and will be released just before the band embarks on worldwide tours with genre peers Sirenia and Delain in the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025. While Marco Heubaum once again oversaw the recordings as the producer, Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Arch Enemy, Evergrey) handled the mixing and mastering.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist e il video ufficiale di No Time To Live Forever
.1. No Time To Live Forever
2. Universal
3. 200 Years (feat. Ally Storch)
4. Live The Tale
5. The Wonders Still Awaiting (Acoustic Film Score Version)
6. No Time To Live Forever (Orchestral Version)
7. Universal (Orchestral Version)
8. 200 Years (Orchestral Version)
9. Live The Tale (Orchestral Version)
Ricordiamo che la band sarà in Italia per una data
coi Sirenia
.
