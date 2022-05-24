CANDY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP ''Flipping''

|
Il gruppo hardcore punk Candy pubblicherà il nuovo EP 12" Flipping il 16 ottobre 2024 tramite Triple B Records.
CANDY’s second album of 2024 is their most potent release yet. Returning to Triple B Records, the definitive DIY hardcore label of the 2010s and beyond, FLIPPING is a shocking blend of sounds at once old-school and never before heard. An exploration of hedonism and self-destruction, the album’s 6 songs are as intoxicating as the unidentifiable cocktail of uppers and psychedelics taken at an after-hours, and as crushing as the cold feelings of self-loathing that come the morning after.
Depicting the long term global effects of America’s ritualistic pleasure-seeking habits, Andrew Barnes’ art visually represents an album whose mix, courtesy of producer/engineer Kurt Ballou, is as loud and abrasive as the sound system in a Vegas strip club.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Flipping
In the Feelings We Chase
Football
Endless
Horse Crazy
Chrome Country
Inoltre è online il video diretto da Michael Quick del singolo Football.