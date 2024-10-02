OMEGAETERNUM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''1248''

|
I blackster Omegaeternum hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album 1248 in pubblicazione il 25 novembre 2024 tramite Ván Records.
La release è stata registrata, mixata e masterizzata da Ludovic Tournier.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Ritual Art Spirit mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
- Ye Incantation
- The Endless Quietus
- The Devious Deceivers
- 1248 - The Symbols Swallower
- 1248 - The Silent Tears of the Stone Giant
- 1248 - Echoes from the Depths
- My Inner Decline
- In Outerverse Slumber
Inoltre è online il singolo The Symbols Swallower.