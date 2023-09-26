HOPE IS A LIE: ascolta ''Dance'' dal debutto omonimo

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Dance, brano che il gruppo post-metal/doom Hope Is A Lie ha estratto dall'omonimo disco di debutto Hope Is A Lie in pubblicazione il 13 dicembre 2024 tramite Inverse Records.
Finnish group Hope Is a Lie is slow, unhurried, and extremely bleak doom, post-metal, sludge, industrial and a pinch of grunge. While the music sounds like despair, and conveys bleak stories of a future without human relationships, if you lose all hope, you have nothing more to lose.
‘Dance’ is the first single from HIaL’s debut album. It’s a story of loss and longing, and about that last chance to find the connection once lost. Nonchalant and creeping, slow and heavy, mixing various vocal styles, this is the song that started Hope Is a Lie.
The band’s self titled debut album is released on December 13th 2024 by Inverse Records and will be supported by three singles: ‘Dance’ (2 October), ’Suits (feat Amber Shadows)’ (30 October) and ’End of Days’ (27 November). All music is written by the band, and is mixed by Markus Alavire and mastered by Owe Inborr.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.