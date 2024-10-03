PRIMAL CODE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Opaque Fixation''

|
I deathster Primal Code pubblicheranno il disco di debutto Opaque Fixation il 15 novembre 2024 tramite Relapse Records.
Relapse Records is proud to present Opaque Fixation, the caustic debut LP from Chicago's PRIMAL CODE. Featuring former members of INDIAN, PRIMAL CODE's ethos is firmly rooted in no-frills, no nonsense Death Metal. From the opening moments of Opaque Fixation, the band's intent is clear: every second counts, and every second has to be packed with the most aggressive and disgusting riffs possible.
"The album's lyrics are vague and meant to be interpreted by the listener at their discretion, but there is an extremeness to the notion of them" guitarist/vocalist Gene Marino says. From the onset of the lead "Anapsid", PRIMAL CODE's extreme nature is on full display; an absolutely pounding drum fills opens the track to an infectious guitar riff that carries vocals spewing a manifesto about the loss of control within our society's fragile frameworks.
In a world where PRIMAL CODE heralds our systems collapsing, where a tech apocalypse leads to violent chaos reigning, Opaque Fixation serves as the soundtrack to our survival instincts.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Intro
2. Anapsid
3. Totem
4. Derelict
5. Hive
6. IWL
7. Extinction
8. Terminal
9. Angler
10. Stuck