GABRIELS: pubblicato il nuovo album ''Five Forces, Fist of the Seven Stars Act 4''

I Gabriels hanno diramato un comunicato stampa relativo alla pubblicazione del loro nuovo album Five Forces: Fist of the Seven Stars Act 4.
Ancora una volta supportato da un cast d’eccezione, il keyboard-hero Gabriels aggiunge con Five Forces, Fist of the Seven Stars Act 4 un nuovo, eccitante capitolo alla rock opera liberamente tratta dal manga e anime Hokuto no ken. In Italia conosciuto come Ken il Guerriero, di Tetsuo Hara e Buronson. In questo quarto atto la saga continua parlando delle cinque forze di Nanto, chiamate per proteggere l’ultimo loro guerriero. Non si sa ancora chi egli sia (e non verrà svelato nemmeno adesso), passando per lo scontro tra i fratelli di Hokuto e di sangue Raoul e Toky al lupo solitario Ryuga, che vuole scoprire chi sarà il giusto Salvatore tra Raoul e Ken, anche a costo di morire.
Per quanto riguarda i musicisti coinvolti possiamo citare Roberto Tiranti, Dino Fiorenza e Beto Vazquez, ma per restare in tema, l’intera “batteria di stelle” all’opera su questo lavoro è di altissimo livello. Un album imperdibile per chi ama il metal con accenti sinfonici ben suonato, arrangiato e prodotto e ovviamente, il manga in questione. Senza contare coloro i quali hanno seguito Gabriels sin dall’inizio dello sviluppo del concept e gli amanti del metal di classe. Five Forces, Fist of the Seven Stars Act 4 è infatti un vero “fist of power metal”. Di seguito il liryc video di Five Forces.
Line up:
Gabriels: Tastiere
VOCI:
KEN: Wild Steel – YUZA: Roberto Tiranti – RYUGA: Gandolfo Ferro – RYAKU: Fabio Carmotti – TOKY: Stefano Sbrignadello – WEINN: Mayo Marian Petranin – RAOUL: Antonio Pecere – FUDO: Dave Dell’Orto – SHUREN: Andrea Marchisio – VAL SHIELDON: Vocals as guest on track 13
CHITARRE:
FRANK CARUSO: Fight Between Brothers – DAVIDE PERRUZZA: Deathstar in the Sky e assolo in You Can Cry – FABIEL PEREZ: The Lone Wolf, Why!? – LEO GATTI, ADRIAN HANSEN: Five Forces – PATRICK FISICHELLA: Free Like Clouds, Mountain Force, Silent Survivor – GLAUBER OLIVEIRA: Live for You – ANTONELLO GILIBERTO: Time is Here, Toki Must Die – TRISTAN HARDERS: You Can Cry, Tears of Fire
BASSI:
DINO FIORENZA: Deathstar in the Sky, Fight Between Brothers – ADRIAN HANSEN: Live for You, Five Forces, Mountain Force, The Lone Wolf – MALETOTH: Toky Must Die, Silent Survivor, Why!?, Tears of Fire, Free Like Clouds, You Can Cry – BETO VAZQUEZ: The Time is Here
BATTERIE:
Brantley Rogers
Musica e testi: Gabriels
Prodotto da Gabriels (Rec. Mix e Mastering) presso il Soundimension Records Studio
Tracklist:
01. Deathstar in the Sky
02. Fight Between Brothers
03. You Can Cry
04. The Lone Wolf
05. Toky Must Die
06. Why!?
07. Five Forces
08. Tears of Fire
09. Free Like Clouds
10. Mountain Force
11. Live for You
12. Time is Here
13. Silent Survivor