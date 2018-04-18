     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/10/24
CITIZEND
The Spiral

09/10/24
AETHER VOID
Of Rage and Grief

11/10/24
FANS OF THE DARK
Video

11/10/24
CHAT PILE
Cool World

11/10/24
DRAGONY
Hic Svnt Dracones

11/10/24
AD INFINITUM
Abyss

11/10/24
MEMBRANCE
Undead Remains

11/10/24
TOUCHE AMORE
Spiral In A Straight Line

11/10/24
HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE
Moirae

11/10/24
MASTER BOOT RECORD
Hardwarez

CONCERTI

05/10/24
BATUSHKA + VLTIMAS + GOD DETHRONED
TRAFFIC LIVE CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

05/10/24
INCHIUVATU + LAMENTU + UNVIAR + STRIKEHAMMER
CENTRALE 66 , VIA NICOLÒ DELL\\\\\\\'ABATE 66 - MODENA

05/10/24
INCHIUVATU + LAMENTU + UNVIAR + STRIKEHAMMER
CENTRALE 66 - MODENA

05/10/24
DES ROCS
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO 83 - BOLOGNA

05/10/24
ITALIAN SKA RADUNO VOL.2
ARCI CDC, VIALE MENTANA 31/A - PARMA

05/10/24
DICK COMPLAINERS + SIOUXIE & THE SKUNKS + BOOGIE SPIDERS
CIRCOLO CULTURALE AREA, VIA GARIBALDI 26 - CARUGATE (MI)

05/10/24
REBELDE RPM + NOWHITERAG + DIRTY JOB
BLACK INSIDE- LONATE CEPPINO (VA)

05/10/24
FENISIA + HEAVY STAR + SURIANI BAND
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

05/10/24
500 HORSE POWER + BLACK REFLEX
EDO\'S BAR, VIA GECCHELINA 26 - MONTE DI MALO (VI)

05/10/24
DANGERZONE + XIPE
REVOLUTION LIVE CLUB - COLCERESA (VI)
GABRIELS: pubblicato il nuovo album ''Five Forces, Fist of the Seven Stars Act 4''
05/10/2024 - 11:31 (53 letture)

RECENSIONI
68
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/10/2024 - 11:31
GABRIELS: pubblicato il nuovo album ''Five Forces, Fist of the Seven Stars Act 4''
27/05/2022 - 10:27
GABRIELS: a breve il nuovo album ''Dragonblood (Damned Melodies)'', un concept a tema Dracula
26/11/2020 - 20:19
GABRIELS: un nuovo video dall'ultimo album
17/06/2020 - 20:22
GABRIELS: ecco il video di ''Three Days of Life''
03/05/2020 - 13:38
GABRIELS: il singolo ''Italian Metal Force'' per supportare la Protezione Civile
04/04/2020 - 11:02
GABRIELS: ecco un lyric video dal prossimo disco
09/03/2020 - 19:39
GABRIELS: in arrivo ''Nanto Chaos'' su Diamond Prod
11/01/2020 - 11:49
GABRIELS: concluso il nuovo album, ecco il teaser
15/06/2018 - 07:46
GABRIELS: ecco il teaser e la data di uscita del prossimo album
18/04/2018 - 11:56
GABRIELS: firma con la Rockshots Records, opera rock in arrivo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/10/2024 - 13:06
DUG PINNICK: ascolta ''Climbing Up the Mountain'' da ''Thingamajigger''
05/10/2024 - 12:26
JETHRO TULL: i dettagli di ''The Jethro Tull Christmas Album - Fresh Snow at Christmas''
05/10/2024 - 11:55
LIVLOS: pubblicato il video di ''The Crescent King''
05/10/2024 - 11:49
SYLOSIS: presentano la titletrack del loro EP ''The Path''
05/10/2024 - 11:45
TURMION KATILOT: guarda il video di ''Pulssi'' da ''Reset''
05/10/2024 - 11:40
SUBWAY TO SALLY: a dicembre il nuovo ''Post Mortem''
05/10/2024 - 11:37
NANOWAR OF STEEL: online il live video di ''Valhalleluja''
05/10/2024 - 11:26
LAY OF THE AUTUMN: disponibile un nuovo singolo
05/10/2024 - 11:23
ARCTIS: ascolta la cover di ''Bimbo'' dal disco di esordio
05/10/2024 - 11:15
LEAGUE OF DISTORTION: ecco ''Chainsaw'' dal nuovo ''Galvanize''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     