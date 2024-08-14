ARIES DESCENDANT: a metà ottobre l'esordio discografico, ecco un brano

|
Gli Aries Descendant hanno annunciato per il 18 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro disco di esordio From The Ashes Of Deceit.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Downfall, che segue il precedente Oblivion pubblicato lo scorso agosto.
Tracklist:
01. From The Ashes Of Deceit
02. Aflame The Cold
03. Oblivion
04. Symphony Of Demise
05. Moira
06. Downfall
07. Renewal Of Hope
08. Mechanical Ascendance
09. Echoes Of Betrayal
10. The Heart Of The Forest (Feat. Tina Guo on Cello)