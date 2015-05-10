MAGIC KINGDOM: svelano i dettagli del nuovo album ''Blaze of Rage''

|
A distanza di cinque anni dal precedente MetAlmighty, il gruppo power metal Magic Kingdom pubblicherà il nuovo album Blaze of Rage il 13 dicembre 2024 tramite Massacre Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Sanctus Maleficus
2. The Great Rebellion
3. Blaze Of Storming Rage
4. Undead At The Gates
5. The Great Invasion
6. Frozen Realm Of Death
7. Unsacred War Alliance
8. The Great Retribution
9. Ashes In The Wind
10. Bells Of Triumph
11. Fallen For The Kingdom
12. Lonely In The Universe