09/10/24
AETHER VOID
Of Rage and Grief

11/10/24
RADIOACTIVE
Reset

11/10/24
TOUCHE AMORE
Spiral In A Straight Line

11/10/24
HOUSE OF LORDS
Full Tilt Overdrive

11/10/24
AD INFINITUM
Abyss

11/10/24
DRAGONY
Hic Svnt Dracones

11/10/24
CHAT PILE
Cool World

11/10/24
CLEANBREAK
We Are the Fire

11/10/24
TIMO TOLKKI
Classical Variations and Themes 2​:​Ultima Thule

11/10/24
OPETH
The Last Will and Testament

CONCERTI

08/10/24
ROBERT PLANT
TEATRO PETRUZZELLI, CORSO CAVOUR 12 - BARI

08/10/24
SONATA ARCTICA + FIREWIND + SERIOUS BLACK
HALL, VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA

08/10/24
SIBERIAN MEAT GRINDER
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 7C - BOLOGNA

08/10/24
SIBERIAN MEAT GRINDER + GUESTS
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

08/10/24
GREG HOWE
IL PEOCIO - TORINO

09/10/24
ROBERT PLANT
TEATRO AUGUSTEO, PIAZZETTA DUCA D\'AOSTA 263 - NAPOLI

09/10/24
SIBERIAN MEAT GRINDER + LACROCE + V.C.B.
TRAFFIC LIVE, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

09/10/24
SIBERIAN MEAT GRINDER + GUESTS
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

09/10/24
GREG HOWE
BRAVO CAFFÈ - BOLOGNA

10/10/24
SOEN
ORION LIVE CLUB, VIALE J.F. KENNEDY 52 – ROMA

GUTLESS: i dettagli del debutto ''High Impact Violence'', ascolta ''Viral Infection''
ALTRE NOTIZIE
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/10/2024 - 17:33
MAMMOTH GRINDER: pubblicano il singolo ''Corpse of Divinant'' dal nuovo EP
08/10/2024 - 16:21
PLANES MISTAKEN FOR STARS: ascolta ''Arrow'' dal nuovo disco
08/10/2024 - 16:17
MORK GRYNING: il video della titletrack del nuovo disco ''Fasornas Tid''
08/10/2024 - 16:12
HANGMAN`S CHAIR: online il videoclip di ''2 AM Thoughts'' coi Raven dei Dool
08/10/2024 - 15:55
TOUCHE AMORE: in Italia per un concerto
08/10/2024 - 15:47
SELVANS: primi dettagli del nuovo disco ''Saturnalia''
08/10/2024 - 09:49
MAGIC KINGDOM: svelano i dettagli del nuovo album ''Blaze of Rage''
08/10/2024 - 09:39
MINISTRY: per l'ultimo album firmano con Cleopatra Records
08/10/2024 - 09:31
LACUNA COIL: presentato il nuovo chitarrista
08/10/2024 - 09:26
GOTTHARD: firmano con Reigning Phoenix Music, il nuovo ''Stereo Crush'' nel 2025
 
