GUTLESS: i dettagli del debutto ''High Impact Violence'', ascolta ''Viral Infection''

Il canale YouTube della Dark Descent Records ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare Viral Infection, brano che i deathster Gutless hanno estratto dal disco di debutto High Impact Violence in pubblicazione il 22 novembre 2024.
Australian Death Metal brutes Gutless gave us one of 2018’s filthiest demos. Two years on we saw a split release with Mortal Wound. Now, six years on from that demo we are finally getting the debut album. Strap in, this one is going to be nauseating…
Instantly they cave in your skull with maniacal riffing and unrelenting drum assaults. If you can’t withstand the might of Death Metal, turn back fast. The equally violent vocal attack will seal the deal as the insanity creeps further into the cemetery, searching for prey. Gutless manage to have that perfect blend of old school savagery while still retaining their own personality and sound that doesn’t feel like a diluted version of a superior band. Snap-neck rhythms and visceral grinding warfare will certainly have even the seasoned maniac tearing at their flesh in morbid ecstasy as this short but sweet opus erupts pus into their ear canal.
If you need more convincing, take a look at that cover art; reminiscent of the 90s while striking in its own right. You had better believe the album is just as damaging as that brick. Contorting and convulsing into tormenting visions of the macabre, Gutless contradict their name by dragging out your entrails repeatedly across eight indomitable cuts of sadism and brutality. The underground still has plenty of bite down under and these fiends proudly showcases one of the nastiest examples you will hear this year!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Bashed and Hemorrhaging
2. Beyond the Catacombs
3. Scalpel Obsession
4. Avalance of Viscera
5. Galvanized
6. Carved Into Existence
7. GORE GOD
8. Viral Infection