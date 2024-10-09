FLESHBORE: un primo estratto dal nuovo album

|
I deathster Fleshbore hanno firmato un contratto discografico con Transcending Obscurity Records che pubblicherà il seguito del debutto Embers Gathering del 2021.
NEW BAND SIGNING ANNOUNCEMENT: US technical death metal band Fleshbore
We're excited to work with Fleshbore from the US playing technical death metal that's heady, versatile and dynamic. They know the importance of switching things up and keeping it catchy, lest the music comes off sounding too indulgent or sterile. They've come up with an engaging and addictive new full length titled 'Painted Paradise' which will go up for preorder right before their tour later this month.
Band's statement, “We are thrilled to be partnered with a label such as Transcending Obscurity that recognizes the blood, sweat, and Costco rotisserie chickens we put into our upcoming record. With a blend of melody and aggression, we present stories with relatable lyrical themes that will draw the attention of any listener. Please join us in our Painted Paradise.”
In attesa di maggiori dettagli sul nuovo album è possibile ascoltare il primo estratto Inadequate.