11/10/24
FANS OF THE DARK
Video

11/10/24
TOUCHE AMORE
Spiral In A Straight Line

11/10/24
AD INFINITUM
Abyss

11/10/24
DRAGONY
Hic Svnt Dracones

11/10/24
CHAT PILE
Cool World

11/10/24
OZORA
Litanie

11/10/24
THE CROWN
Crown of Thorns

11/10/24
DOEDSMAGHIRD
Omniverse Consciousness

11/10/24
ABERRATOR
Beckoning Tribulation

11/10/24
A CIRCUS
A Circus

CONCERTI

11/10/24
SOEN + GUESTS
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/10/24
ROBERT PLANT
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, VIA PIETRO DE COUBERTIN 30 – (ROMA)

11/10/24
REB BEACH & THE BAD BOYS
HOUSE OF ROCK, VIA POMPOSA 55 - RIMINI

11/10/24
ARCANUM FEST 2024 (day 1)
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8B - BOLOGNA

11/10/24
ATMF FEST
TUNE MUSIC CLUB - PORDENONE

11/10/24
HARD-ONS
FREAKOUT CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/10/24
GO DOWN FEST
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MB)

11/10/24
A HAWK AND A HACKSAW
TEATRO LINGUAGGICREATIVI, VIA EUGENIO VILLORESI 26 - MILANO

11/10/24
GREG HOWE
SPOLETO JAZZ, TEATRO CAIO MELISSO - SPOLETO (PG)

12/10/24
WINE AND FOG FEST
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)
BEDSORE: un primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco ''Dreaming the Strife for Love''
11/10/2024 - 09:16 (38 letture)

ULTIME NOTIZIE
11/10/2024 - 15:32
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciate altre tre band per l'edizione 2025
11/10/2024 - 15:26
WINDING ROAD: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album
11/10/2024 - 15:21
GRAVE DIGGER: disponibile il singolo ''Kingdom of Skulls''
11/10/2024 - 15:18
RYUJIN: guarda il video di ''The Rainbow Song''
11/10/2024 - 15:09
APOCALYPSE ORCHESTRA: a febbraio il nuovo ''A Plague Upon Thee''
11/10/2024 - 10:10
CHAT PILE: ascolta il nuovo album ''Cool World''
11/10/2024 - 10:04
HELLOWEEN: in arrivo il live album ''Live at Budokan'', guarda il video di ''Best Time''
11/10/2024 - 09:57
STRANGER VISION: ascolta ''Nothing Really Matters'' con James LaBrie dei Dream Theater
11/10/2024 - 09:54
WOLVENCROWN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Celestial Lands''
11/10/2024 - 09:51
DES ROCS: guarda il video di ''Love and a Smoking Gun'' dal nuovo EP
 
