DISTANT: a novembre il nuovo ''Tsukuyomi - The Origin'', ascolta un brano con Matt Heafy dei Trivium

La formazione deathcore Distant
ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo Torturous Symphony tramite Century Media Records.
Il brano vede la partecipazione di Matt heafy (Trivium).
Il gruppo pubblicherà il 22 novembre 2024 Tsukuyomi: The Origin. Si tratta di una nuova riregistrazione del primo EP del 2017.
Dutch/Slovakian downtempo/deathcore ensemble, DISTANT like to be busy and kept writing music despite their busy touring schedule and playing 117 shows in 2023 alone as well as tours with Suffocation, Fit For An Autopsy, Bodysnatcher and Born Of Osiris aside of headlining shows and festivals in 2024.
In honor of their 10-year anniversary as a band DISTANT are thrilled to present "Tsukuyomi: The Origin", an expanded and revitalized version of their debut EP, "Tsukuyomi." This release features seven brand new tracks alongside six revamped originals, weaving a comprehensive tale that predates Tyrannt's conquest through the universe. “Tsukuyomi: The Origin" not only delves into DISTANT's origins but also explores the lore behind their lyrics. It isn't a standard remaster or simple rerecording, but the band overhauled the original songs to reflect their current sound and vision, ensuring the tracks get the attention they deserve. Expect new features (Matthew K Heafy, Alex Erian, David Simonich and Travis Worland) and a seamless blend of fresh and re-recorded tracks.
Tsukuyomi, a pivotal figure in the "The Heritage" and "The Rise Of Tyrannotophia" sagas, takes center stage in this prequel. All together this album enriches the original story and highlights the evolution of DISTANT’s music and vision.
However, "Tsukuyomi" was just the point of origin. Inspired by its unique lyrical themes and vibe DISTANT also wrote seven brand new tracks that are telling the story of Tsukuyomi even more in depth. This expanded release, a retroactive “director’s cut”, is offering new fans a chance to discover the old favorites and giving longtime supporters an enriched experience.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Pale Moonlight
2. Fleshweaver
3. Feast of Misery
4. Torturous Symphony (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)
5. Cradled in Shards of Glass
6. Loveless Suffering
7. The Undying
8. The Apex
9. Acolytes of Damnation (feat. Alex Erian of Despised Icon)
10. Tsukuyomi (feat. Travis Worland of Enterprise Earth)
11. Malice (feat. David Simonich of Signs of the Swarm)
12. Broken Cross