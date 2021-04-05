TODD MICHAEL HALL: a breve il nuovo ''Off the Rails'', ecco la titletrack

|
Il cantante dei Riot V Todd Michael Hall ha reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Rat Pak Records, il video di Off the Rails.
Il brano è la titletrack del suo nuovo album solista in uscita il 18 ottobre.
Tracklist:
01. Are You With Me
02. The Doctor
03. Start With Love
04. Sitting On Top Of The World
05. Part Of Me
06. Off The Rails
07. Time & Place
08. Can't Get Enough
09. Roll Me Over
10. Gone
11. Lone Wolf (bonus track) [CD & download only]
12. One Moment (bonus track) [CD & download only]