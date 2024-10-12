NEMUER: pubblicato il video animato di ''Sun God Ra's Solar Barque''

|
La band dark-folk ceca Nemuer ha pubblicato, tramite i propri canali social, il video animato di Sun God Ra's Solar Barque.
Il brano è tratto dal loro ultimo disco Going Forth by Day uscito nel 2023.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro parole:
NEMUER's animated music video for the track "Sun God Ra's Solar Barque" from their ancient Egyptian album Going Forth by Day is a preview of an art music film currently in development. Both the film and the album are based on the Book of the Dead and are the result of NEMUER's collaboration with artist Klara Sedlo and Egyptologists. Like the rest of the album, the lyrics are in ancient Egyptian with reconstructed pronunciation, thanks to the collaboration of Egyptologist and Linguist Dr. Christian de Vartavan. Make sure to turn on captions for the translation of the Book of the Dead texts. The video is a continuation of Gates of Duat, the first published part of the film, released last year.