     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

16/10/24
CANDY
Flipping

17/10/24
GHOSTHEART NEBULA
Blackshift

17/10/24
HARVESTMAN
Triptych: Part Three

18/10/24
CHRYSALID
Breaking the Chains

18/10/24
CAPILLA ARDIENTE
Where Gods Live and Men Die

18/10/24
BLIND EGO
The Hunting Party

18/10/24
SWALLOW THE SUN
Shining

18/10/24
FROZEN CROWN
War Hearts

18/10/24
VEONITY
The Final Element

18/10/24
IMMORTAL BIRD
Sin Querencia

CONCERTI

14/10/24
POWERWOLF + HAMMERFALL + WIND ROSE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

14/10/24
ROBERT PLANT
TEATRO EUROPAUDITORIUM, PIAZZA DELLA COSTITUZIONE 4 - BOLOGNA

15/10/24
ROBERT PLANT
OGR - OFFICINE GRANDI RIPARAZIONI, CORSO CASTELFIDARDO 22 - TORINO

15/10/24
RUSSIAN CIRCLES
ESTRAGON CLUB, VIA STALINGRADO 83 - BOLOGNA

15/10/24
CANNIBAL CORPSE
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

15/10/24
ANATOMIA + OSSUARY + MORBUS GRAVE
BARRIO\'S - MILANO

16/10/24
IN FLAMES + ARCH ENEMY + SOILWORK
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

16/10/24
DUFF MCKAGAN
MAGAZZINI GENERALI - MILANO

16/10/24
MIZMOR
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO

16/10/24
MIZMOR + GUESTS
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO
NEMUER: pubblicato il video animato di ''Sun God Ra's Solar Barque''
14/10/2024 - 07:58 (32 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/10/2024 - 07:58
NEMUER: pubblicato il video animato di ''Sun God Ra's Solar Barque''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/10/2024 - 08:09
STARCHASER: ecco ''Who I Am'' da ''Into the Great Unknown''
14/10/2024 - 08:05
SUNSTORM: ascolta un brano dal prossimo disco
14/10/2024 - 07:54
RAUHBEIN: presentano il brano ''Adrenalin''
14/10/2024 - 07:50
AFTER LAPSE: in arrivo a dicembre il nuovo album
14/10/2024 - 07:45
TODD MICHAEL HALL: a breve il nuovo ''Off the Rails'', ecco la titletrack
13/10/2024 - 16:28
BODY COUNT: online il videoclip ufficiale di ''Comfortably Numb'' con David Gilmour
13/10/2024 - 16:20
POP EVIL: guarda la clip di ''What Remains''
13/10/2024 - 16:06
SERJ TANKIAN: il video di ''Appropriations'' dall'ultimo EP
12/10/2024 - 11:12
AD INFINITUM: in streaming il singolo ''Follow Me Down''
12/10/2024 - 11:06
THE HU: presentata la cover di ''The Trooper'' degli Iron Maiden
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     