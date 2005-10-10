G3: annunciato il live album ''Reunion Live'' per gennaio

|
Il progetto G3 ha annunciato per il 31 gennaio 2025 la pubblicazione, tramite earMUSIC, del loro nuovo Live Album Reunion Live.
Come primo singolo del Live Album - che vede la presenza di Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Steve Vai - è stato scelto il brano Crossroads.
"Reunion Live" is much more than "just" a live album. It's a full album-length se from each artist, plus a collaborative supergroup LP and the first G3 release in 20 years.
The deluxe edition features a different coloured vinyl for each artist, a special splatter LP for the encore jam, and a 64-page photo book, divided into artist and jam chapters, with the full program also on 2 CDs. It is also available in a 2CD digipack with a 16-page photo booklet and, 4 LP gatefold and digital download.
Tracklist:
01. Gravitas (Vai)
02. Avalancha (Vai)
03. Little Pretty Intro (Vai)
04. Little Pretty (Vai)
05. Tender Surrender (Vai)
06. Zeus In Chains (Vai)
07. Teeth Of The Hydra (Vai)
08. For The Love Of God (Vai)
09. Land Of 1000 Dances (Johnson)
10. Righteous (Johnson)
11. Trail Of Tears (Johnson)
12. On-Ramp Improv (Johnson)
13. Freeway Jam (Johnson)
14. Desert Rose (Johnson)
15. Venus Reprise (Johnson)
16. Raspberry Jam Delta-V (Satriani)
17. Surfing With The Alien (Satriani)
18. Satch Boogie (Satriani)
19. Sahara (Satriani)
20. Nineteen Eighty (Satriani)
21. Big Bad Moon (Satriani)
22. Always With Me, Always With You (Satriani)
23. Sumer Song (Satriani)
24. Introductions
25. Crossroads (Encore Jam)
26. Spanish Castle Magic (Encore Jam)
27. Born To Be Wild (Encore Jam)