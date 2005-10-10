G3: annunciato il live album ''Reunion Live'' per gennaio

22/10/2024 - 18:33 (233 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 3 fasanez,ti giuro non sapevo fosse anche un ovetto vibrante...ho dovuto fare una ricerca 2 @progster78, mi sono ribaltato quando ho letto g4... 1 A quando un G4 con Bini??? A parte gli scherzi,musicisti straordinari...ho il primo in DVD,spettacolo puro.