CRADLE OF FILTH: presentano il singolo ''Malignant Perfection''

I Cradle of Filth hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Napalm Records, il video ufficiale di Malignant Perfection.
Il brano è il loro nuovo singolo uscito nella giornata di oggi, 22 ottobre.
"Our new single and video, 'Malignant Perfection’, is our horrific homage to All Hallows Eve, as embodied by the female deification of evil. It is a perfect musical accompaniment to the spirit of the witching season; invoking dark, Autumnal splendour and celebrating the time when the thin line between life and death is at its most tenuous and the denizens of the otherworld seek to break the veil into ours.
The video, directed by the imitable Vicente Cordero and featuring the creative masterstrokes of one Missy Munster, is a playground of seductive darkness rife with malicious monsters and cryptid creations, all vying voraciously for the viewer’s eternal soul.
This comes at a perfect juncture for the Halloween period and our ‘By Order Of The Dragon’ UK/European Autumn tour. It also arrives on the back of a sensational collaboration with massive fashion label Vetement and also Blackcraft Clothing, and in the fiery wake of a successful sold-out Australian tour."