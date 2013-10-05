GIGAN: tutto il nuovo ''Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus'' in streaming

|
Il canale YouTube della Willowtip Records ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare integralmente Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus, il nuovo album dei deathster Gigan in pubblicazione il 25 ottobre 2024.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:>br>
1. Trans-Dimensional Crossing of the Alta-Tenuis
2. Ultra-Violet Shimmer and Permeating Infra-sound
3. Square Wave Subversion
4. Emerging Sects of Dagonic Acolytes
5. Katabatic Windswept Landscapes
6. Erratic Pulsitivity and Horror
7. The Strange Harvest of the Baganoids
8. Ominous Silhouettes Cast Across Gulfs of Time