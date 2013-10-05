     
 
GIGAN: tutto il nuovo ''Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus'' in streaming
24/10/2024 - 08:39 (81 letture)

Galilee
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024, 13.52.46
3
Ottima band, consiglio l\'album Quasi Hallucinogenic.
Spirit Of The Forest
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024, 12.47.54
2
Curiosa questa abitudine di metter arzigogolati titoli inverosimili,presa dal gore grind.
lisablack
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024, 12.37.21
1
Notevole.. Veramente. Non li conoscevo
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/10/2024 - 08:39
GIGAN: tutto il nuovo ''Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus'' in streaming
30/09/2024 - 18:39
GIGAN: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album
31/08/2024 - 10:15
GIGAN: i dettagli del nuovo album in arrivo a ottobre
13/09/2021 - 00:07
GIGANTOMACHIA: ascolta il nuovo singolo ‘‘Asterion’’
25/02/2019 - 18:08
HELLUCINATION: il 23 marzo a Roma con Brvmak, Black Rage e Gigantomachia
04/04/2018 - 14:18
GIGANTOMACHIA: questo venerdì il release party a Roma
06/03/2018 - 11:52
GIGANTOMACHIA: ecco il singolo 'Liberate the Titans'
22/06/2017 - 09:57
GIGAN: a settembre il quarto disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
28/09/2015 - 10:56
GIGAN: live a Milano tra due settimane
05/10/2013 - 10:46
GIGAN: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
