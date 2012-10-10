     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/10/24
BLACK CURSE
Burning in Celestial Poison

25/10/24
VANANIDR
In Silence Descent

25/10/24
LEAGUE OF DISTORTION
Galvanize

25/10/24
PERFIDIOUS
Savouring His Flesh

25/10/24
POLTERGEIST (USA)
Nachtmusik

25/10/24
GIGAN
Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus

25/10/24
IOTUNN
Kinship

25/10/24
TURMION KATILOT
Reset

25/10/24
PSYCHONAUT 4
...Of Mourning

25/10/24
BLACK OAK COUNTY
III

CONCERTI

24/10/24
KING BUZZO E TREVOR DUNN
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

24/10/24
ZEKE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

24/10/24
JETHRO TULL
PALAPARTENOPE, VIA CORRADO BARBAGALLO 31 - NAPOLI

24/10/24
BINEURAL + MELEE
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

25/10/24
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS + GUESTS
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

25/10/24
KING BUZZO E TREVOR DUNN
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

25/10/24
FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOULS
HALL , VIA NONA STRADA 11 B - PADOVA

25/10/24
THE WHITE BUFFALO
VIPER THEATRE, VIA PISTOIESE 309 - FIRENZE

25/10/24
DREAM THEATER
FORUM DI ASSAGO, VIA GIUSEPPE DI VITTORIO 6 - ASSAGO (MI)

25/10/24
BLACK TUSK + LORD DYING + MAGNITUDO
BLOOM, VIA EUGENIO CURIEL 39 - MEZZAGO (MB)
THE GREAT OLD ONES: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Kadath''
24/10/2024 - 08:50 (39 letture)

RECENSIONI
81
ARTICOLI
10/10/2012
Intervista
THE GREAT OLD ONES
In mezzo ai neri mari d'infinito
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/10/2024 - 08:50
THE GREAT OLD ONES: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Kadath''
24/10/2019 - 16:17
THE GREAT OLD ONES: disponibile in streaming il nuovo album
27/09/2019 - 12:00
THE GREAT OLD ONES: il video di ''Of Dementia''
21/08/2019 - 17:05
THE GREAT OLD ONES: ascolta la nuova ''Nyarlathotep''
25/07/2019 - 16:39
THE GREAT OLD ONES: ascolta la nuova ''The Omniscient''
17/06/2019 - 13:44
THE GREAT OLD ONES: svelati i primi dettagli del prossimo disco
03/02/2017 - 16:36
THE GREAT OLD ONES: guarda il lyric video di ''When The Stars Align''
19/01/2017 - 17:38
THE GREAT OLD ONES: tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
13/01/2017 - 11:46
DEAD CONGREGATION: aggiunti i The Great Old Ones al concerto di Brescia
20/12/2016 - 20:52
THE GREAT OLD ONES: ascolta un altro brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/10/2024 - 08:58
ANIALATOR: in streaming il disco di debutto ''Death is Calling''
24/10/2024 - 08:46
THE WATCHER: a novembre il debutto ''Out of Dark'', ascolta ''Burning World''
24/10/2024 - 08:42
CHAOS INVOCATION: diffuso il singolo ''Only in Darkness''
24/10/2024 - 08:39
GIGAN: tutto il nuovo ''Anomalous Abstractigate Infinitessimus'' in streaming
24/10/2024 - 00:16
JINJER: i dettagli completi e un singolo dal nuovo disco ''Duél''
24/10/2024 - 00:10
IMPELLITTERI: pubblicano ''Wrath Child'' dal nuovo ''War Machine''
24/10/2024 - 00:03
INTO ETERNITY: al lavoro su un nuovo album
23/10/2024 - 11:51
DAUGHTRY: guarda il video di ''The Dam'' dall'ultimo EP
23/10/2024 - 11:40
EXODUS: a febbraio in studio per il nuovo disco
23/10/2024 - 11:33
PRISM TEMPLE: online il singolo d'esordio ''Sacred Leaves''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     