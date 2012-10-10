THE GREAT OLD ONES: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Kadath''

|
La formazione post-black metal The Great Old Ones pubblicherà il nuovo album Kadath in arrivo il 24 gennaio 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
Il disco è un concept album basato sul romanzo di Lovecraft La ricerca onirica dello sconosciuto Kadath pubblicato postumo nel 1943.
THE GREAT OLD ONES stand as harbingers of cosmic nightmares and arcane melodies. Forged in the ancient mists of Bordeaux, France, their evocative soundscapes transcend mere music, invoking the eldritch horrors of H.P. Lovecraft’s mythos.
Prepare to embark on an odyssey of the soul with their latest offering, ‘Kadath’. In this seven-track masterpiece, the band delves into Lovecraft's "The Dream-Quest of Unknown Kadath", guiding listeners through the doomed dreams of Randolph Carter and his quest for the elusive, magnificent city denied to him by malevolent gods. Traversing the perilous Dreamlands, Carter's journey is one of both awe and dread, his path marked by phantasmal realms and crawling chaos. With compositions both violent and breathtakingly beautiful, ‘Kadath’ captures the essential juxtaposition of terror and wonder, underscored by the immaculate production of Francis Caste at Studio Sainte-Marthe. Each track is a nexus of intricate melodies and fearsome intensity, cementing THE GREAT OLD ONES as the preeminent purveyors of Lovecraftian black metal soundscapes.
Dare to dream and let ‘Kadath’ guide you to the brink of madness and beyond!
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Jakub Rebelka mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Me, the Dreamer (10:55)
02. Those From Ulthar (09:10)
03. In the Mouth of Madness (07:11)
04. Under the Sign of Koth (08:46)
05. The Gathering (01:19)
06. Leng (15:00)
07. Astral Void (End of the Dream) (08:54)
Inoltre è online l'estratto Me, The Dreamer.