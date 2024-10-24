BRAZEN ABBOTT: in arrivo le riedizioni di ''Eye of the Storm'' e ''Bad Religion''

|
I Brazen Abbott hanno annunciato per il 6 dicembre la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, delle riedizioni dei loro album Eye of the Storm e Bad Religion.
Di seguito potete ascoltare The Road to Hell con la collaborazione di Joe Lynn Turner.
Tracklist - Eye of the Storm:
01. Eye Of The Storm (Joe Lynn Turner, vocals)
02. Twist Of Fate (Joe Lynn Turner, vocals)
03. Fool In Love (Göran Edman, vocals)
04. Line Of Fire (Joe Lynn Turner, vocals)
05. Wake Up Everybody (Thomas Vikström, vocals)
06. Everything’s Gonna Be Allright (Göran Edman, vocals)
07. Common People (Göran Edman, vocals)
08. The Road To Hell (Joe Lynn Turner, vocals)
09. Restless In Seattle (Göran Edman, vocals)
10. Highway Cindy (Thomas Vikström, vocals)
11. Devil’s Allegro (instrumental)
12. I’ll Be There For You (Göran Edman, vocals)
Tracklist - Bad Religion:
01. The Whole World’s Crazy (Joe Lynn Turner, vocals)
02. Nightmares (Thomas Vikström, vocals)
03. Two Of A Kind (Göran Edman, vocals)
04. I Will Rise Again (Joe Lynn Turner, vocals)
05. Day Of The Eagle (Göran Edman, vocals)
06. We Don’t Talk Anymore (Thomas Vikström, vocals)
07. Wings Of A Dream (Joe Lynn Turner, vocals)
08. Bad Religion (Göran Edman, vocals)
09. Father To Child (Thomas Vikström, vocals)
10. Love Is On Our Side (Joe Lynn Turner, vocals)
11. The Empire Of The Sun (Göran Edman, vocals)