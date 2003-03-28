     
 
Jon Oliva
SAVATAGE: aggiornamento sulle condizioni di salute di Jon Oliva
30/10/2024 - 09:04 (260 letture)

Radamanthis
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024, 18.19.10
7
Forza Jon!!!
Marco
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024, 17.16.03
6
Ci mancava solo questa...2024 nefasto.
Agallore
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024, 14.29.58
5
Dai Mountain King, prima o poi la sfiga finirá!
Le Marquis de Fremont
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024, 13.16.59
4
Bien sûr, tutti i miei auguri. A bientôt.
Ivan75
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024, 12.50.56
3
Azz, una dietro l\'altra. Non mollare.
YO
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024, 11.47.25
2
Dai Jon che sei una roccia!!!!
progster78
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024, 9.41.20
1
Non c\'è pace per quest\'uomo...ti voglio bene Jon,forza e non mollare. Aspettiamo il nuovo disco!!!
28/03/2003
Articolo
SAVATAGE
La biografia
 
