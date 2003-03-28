SAVATAGE: aggiornamento sulle condizioni di salute di Jon Oliva

|
Attraverso un post pubblicato nel gruppo Facebook Savatage Legions, il cantante e pianista dei Savatage Jon Oliva ha comunicato che non parteciperà ai prossimi concerti dal vivo della band a causa delle sue condizioni di salute.
Di seguito potete leggere le sue parole a riguardo:
Hello Savatage Fans
This is Jon Oliva. I want to set a few things straight for everyone. First of all, I am very excited for Johnny, Chris, Zak, Jeff & Al to play again. I feel it's important for the fans to enjoy our music live, and believe me these guys will kick ass.
As far as I go, I was going to do these shows but unfortunately, I've run into more health issues. I want you all to know that if there was any way I could do these shows I would, but my health issues are more serious than I originally thought. As most of you know I fractured my spine in 3 places and have recently been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis as well as Meniere's Disease. My doctors are working with me to get healthy again.
I am working closely with the guys and will be involved in every other aspect of the show. I am 100 percent behind the guys doing this and I promise I will return asap.
In the meantime, I am working in the studio on new material I love you all and thank you for understanding my situation, I know my brothers will deliver the goods.
Enjoy Sava Legions
Much love to you all
Jon Oliva