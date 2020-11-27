     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Give Us the Moon - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/10/24
LAY OF THE AUTUMN
Of Love and Sorrow

31/10/24
SLECHTVALK
At Deaths Gate

31/10/24
DEAD ICARUS
Zealot

01/11/24
POWERFLO
Gorilla Warfare

01/11/24
DEAF LIZARD
The Last Odyssey

01/11/24
ARCTIS
Arctis

01/11/24
WARREN HAYNES
Million Voices Whisper

01/11/24
BEARDFISH
Songs for Beating Hearts

01/11/24
PAGANIZER
Flesh Requiem

01/11/24
I HÄXA
i H​ä​xa

CONCERTI

30/10/24
THE GEMS
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

30/10/24
STEGOSAURO + BULGARELLI + CASAMATTA
CIRCOLO DEV - BOLOGNA

30/10/24
GALACTIC EMPIRE
LUCCA COMICS & GAMES - LUCCA

31/10/24
GUILT TRIP
CIRCOLO DEV , VIA CAPO DI LUCCA 29/3G - BOLOGNA

31/10/24
STEVE HACKETT
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA, VIA PIETRO DE COUBERTIN 30 - ROMA

31/10/24
PAT METHENY
TEATRO NUOVO GIOVANNI DA UDINE, VIA TRENTO - UDINE

31/10/24
STEVE HACKETT
PARCO DELLA MUSICA SALA CECILIA - ROMA

31/10/24
EPITAPH + VII VITIUM
ESOTERIC PRO AUDIO THEATER, VIA BIANTE REMAGNI 6 - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

31/10/24
OLD BRIDGE + TAILOR\'S WAVE
ROCK HEAT CLUB, VIA LUIGI GALVANI - AREZZO

31/10/24
LORDI
LUCCA COMICS & GAMES - LUCCA
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: i dettagli di ''Give Us the Moon'' e il primo singolo
30/10/2024 - 09:15 (54 letture)

RECENSIONI
73
84
76
ARTICOLI
12/09/2021
Intervista
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA
L'importanza della sincerità.
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/10/2024 - 09:15
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: i dettagli di ''Give Us the Moon'' e il primo singolo
16/10/2024 - 11:40
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: annunciano il nuovo ''Give Us the Moon'' e una data a Milano
18/04/2024 - 21:41
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: firmano con Napalm Records
04/04/2023 - 09:22
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''The Sensational''
11/08/2022 - 11:08
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: guarda il video di ''Black Stars And Diamonds''
03/09/2021 - 17:22
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: presentano il video di ''Change''
27/07/2021 - 22:08
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: annunciano l'uscita di ''Aeromantic II'', ecco ''Chardonnay Nights''
12/06/2021 - 22:14
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: ''Burn for Me'' è il nuovo singolo
07/05/2021 - 21:41
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: pubblicato il nuovo singolo ''White Jeans''
27/11/2020 - 16:45
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: guarda il video di ''Paper Moon''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/10/2024 - 16:09
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX: online la nuova versione di ''444'' dal nuovo album
30/10/2024 - 16:05
UNREQVITED: ''A Pathway to the Moon'' è il nuovo album, ascolta ''Starforger''
30/10/2024 - 16:02
FELLOWSHIP: diffuso il singolo ''Victim'' dal nuovo disco
30/10/2024 - 11:46
PENTAGRAM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Lightning in a Bottle''
30/10/2024 - 09:37
FULL OF HELL: ascolta ''Sphere of Saturn'' dal disco collaborativo con Andrew Nolan
30/10/2024 - 09:33
VERSENGOLD: ascolta la nuova ''Rudelstrudel''
30/10/2024 - 09:25
THE HALO EFFECT: presentano il singolo ''March of the Unheard''
30/10/2024 - 09:21
GHOST: una data a Milano senza l'uso dei cellulari
30/10/2024 - 09:21
WARDRUNA: disponibile il singolo ''Hibjørnen (The Hibearnator)''
30/10/2024 - 09:13
NEON NIGHTMARE: ascolta il debutto ''Faded Dreams''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     