THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA: i dettagli di ''Give Us the Moon'' e il primo singolo

I The Night Flight Orchestra hanno pubblicato, attraverso i canali social della Napalm Records, il video di Shooting Velvet.
Il brano è il primo singolo tratto dal loro nuovo album Give Us the Moon in uscita il 31 gennaio 2025.
Di seguito trovate, oltre alla tracklist, tutti i vari formati in cui sarà possibile acquistare il disco.
. 1LP Gatefold Splatter Vinyl incl booklet, poster and flight ticket
. Digisleeve incl booklet, hip bag and sleeping mask
. 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear Vinyl
. 1LP Gatefold Salmon Pink – band exclusive
. 1LP Gatefold Vinyl Black Vinyl
. Digisleeve
. Digital Album
Tracklist:
01. Final Call (Intro)
02. Stratus
03. Shooting Velvet
04. Like The Beating Of A Heart
05. Melbourne, May I?
06. Miraculous
07. Paloma
08. Cosmic Tide
09. Give Us The Moon
10. A Paris Point Of View
11. Runaways
12. Way To Spend The Night
13. Stewardess, Empress, Hot Mess (And The Captain Of Pain)