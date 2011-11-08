AS I LAY DYING: Tim Lambesis è l'unico membro rimasto in formazione

Poco più di una settimana fa avevamo riportato la notizia
in cui riportavamo la decisione di Ryan Neff
, bassista e cantante degli As I Lay Dying
, di lasciare il gruppo.
Nel corso degli ultimi sette giorni, è poi toccato a Ken Susi
, chitarrista, e a Nick Pierce
, batterista, annunciare la propria dipartita dalla formazione; le motivazioni addotte da ambo i musicisti hanno fatto riferimento alla necessità di prendere le distanze da una situazione di difficoltà interna al gruppo al fine di preservare la propria integrità morale e la propria salute mentale.
Infine, giunge recente la notizia dell'addio di un ulteriore componente, il chitarrista Phil Sgrosso
, che ha spiegato, sulla falsariga di quanto affermato dai compagni:“With recent events, including the departure of band members and the cancellation of our European tour ahead of a new album release, it's clear we’re in a difficult and serious situation. Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved - whether creatively, personally, or professionally. After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I've realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space. For these reasons, I feel it's in my best interest to completely distance myself, both creatively and personally, from As I Lay Dying.
I also want to share my full support for Ryan, Ken, and Nick, who made the choice to step away recently. I'm grateful for our accomplishments and friendship over the past three years.
With twenty-one years that I have dedicated to this band, it does not sit well with me to leave or abandon what I've considered to be my 'life's work.' I don't feel that I, or others, should be forced out like so many have in the past.”
La situazione ricalca quanto avvenuto tra 2021 e 2022, quando gli ex-membri Nick Hipa
, Josh Gilbert
e Jordan Mancino
avevano abbandonato la formazione segnalando il malcontento per l'ambiente difficile, per usare un eufemismo, interno al gruppo.
Ad oggi, l'unico componente degli As I Lay Dying
a rimanere è Tim Lambesis
, cantante e fondatore della band. Lambesis
era stato arrestato nel 2013 in qualità di mandante del tentato omicidio - da parte di un sicario - della sua ex-moglie, che aveva chiesto il divorzio nel 2012; la band aveva ripreso le attività nel 2018, in seguito a uno sconto di pena rispetto alla condanna di sei anni a cui Lambesis
era stato sottoposto. L'ex-chitarrista Nick Hipa
, mentre la band era forzatamente in pausa, aveva indicato il cantante come principale causa dei problemi interni alla band, arrivando a definirlo un “sociopatico"
.
Rimaniamo in attesa di un riscontro dallo stesso Lambesis
, tenendo anche conto del fatto che il 15 novembre 2024 uscirà, tramite Napalm Records
, il nuovo album Through Storms Ahead
, di cui a questo link
sono disponibili i dettagli.