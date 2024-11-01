DISPARAGED: in arrivo il nuovo ''Down the Heavens'', ascolta un brano

|
I death metaller tedeschi Disparaged hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Apostasy Records, il video di The Throne.
Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album Down the Heavens, la cui uscita è prevista per l'8 novembre.
Tracklist:
01. Among The Chosen Ones
02. The Throne
03. Servants Of Fire
04. Another Day (feat. Andy LaRocque)
05. Down The Heavens (feat. Damir Eskic)
06. Drown In Madness
07. Inside This Prison Cell
08. The Bridge
09. Sole Survivor Of The Flames
10. I Was Wrong
11. This Ship Of Five
12. The World Is The Grave Of Creation
13. After The War
14. Born As Gods