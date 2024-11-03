GOLGOTHAN REMAINS: in arrivo l'EP ''Bearer of Light, Matriarch of Death'', ascolta un brano

|
Il 22 novembre 2024 i deathster Golgothan Remains pubblicheranno il nuovo EP Bearer of Light, Matriarch of Death tramite Dark Descent Records.
Sydney’s Golgothan Remains unveil Bearer of Light, Matriarch of Death, a concept-EP of monumental death metal mastery, recounting a journey across a mystical, barren world cloaked in darkness.
“It is a wrought, and evil love story about two centuries old creatures trying to find companionship but due to their strong evil spirit are unable to exist with another powerful figure by their side,” summarises M.
With two full-lengths under their belts, and a tenth anniversary on the horizon, an EP somewhat disrupts the customary album cycle – signalling a deliberate shift driven by creative intent.
“Early in the writing process, the EP’s lyrical themes were, just like the music, created as one flowing and entwined story,” explains M. “This collection of songs was written at a certain time and expanded upon the more atmospheric side of the band. The songs are very much connected and the first time we see the release as a single piece if you will.”
It is this cohesive execution that gives Bearer of Light, Matriarch of Death its exceptional sense of completeness. Golgothan Remains’ distinct brand of death metal is a relentless force, masterfully balancing blistering speeds, sinister black metal undertones, and crushing doom. The result is a suffocating, trance-inducing atmosphere of unyielding intensity.
Adding to the whole is a crushing production courtesy of Esoteric’s Greg Chandler (Priory Recording Studios) and artwork by Christian Kiesling of Misanthropic Art:
“The journey through time and space which is relayed in the EP’s four tracks has been beautifully expressed in Chris’ painting. The piece amazingly captures the story’s setting, landscapes and aura. It was a great collaboration, and we are extremely pleased with the result!”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Methuselah
2. Tribulation
3. Necropoles
4. Andromeda
Inoltre è online il singolo Andromeda.