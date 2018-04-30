FILII NIGRANTIUM INFERNALIUM: pubblicheranno il nuovo ''Pérfida Contracção do Aço'' a fine novembre

|
I blackster Filii Nigrantium Infernalium pubblicheranno il nuovo album Pérfida Contracção do Aço il 29 novembre 2024 tramite Osmose Productions.
Open the mouth of Hell: Filii Nigrantium Infernalium, classical portuguese maniac Black Metal pioneers, deliver their 4th album for Osmose Productions.
Crushing, demented production and compositions. Blasphemous disconcerting artwork by cult artist Paolo Girardi. Forged out from the pandemic, this masterpiece is raw, baroque and complexly straight to the point, an unpredictable, insane labyrinth of sound and words.
Sacrilegious and offensive speedthrashblackmetal, grotesque sinister gloom, venomous sarcasm ranging from old school heavy metal to dark sharpened doom and relentlessly wild blasting beats’ devastation.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Paolo Girardi mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Beata Fornicanda
2. Holocausto Molto Vivace Ma Non Troppo
3. Negros Hábitos
4. Cristo.Rei.Animal.
5. Pérfida Contracção do Aço
6. Comes Carne
7. Má Criação
8. Vaticanale
9. Chuva Dourada
Inoltre è online il brano Cristo.Rei.Animal..