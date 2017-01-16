HESPERIA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Fra li monti sibillini''

|
Il progetto black metal Hesperia pubblicherà il nuovo album Fra li monti sibillini (Black Medieval Winter Over the Sibylline Mounts) il 17 gennaio 2025 tramite Hammerheart Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist:
1. Fra le nevi de li monti sibillini (Preludio)
2. La grotta de la sibilla atto I: L’arrivo a l'hostaria
3. La grotta de la sibilla atto II: Il regno de la sibilla
4. La grotta de la sibilla atto III: La fuga/La salvezza
5. Notte a foce: Saltarello, L’ballo de le fate
6. Mons daemoniacus: Nero Paese De La Scomunica
7. Notte a vallegrascia: Echi di antiche feste piceno-celtiche
8. La leggenda del lago di pilato
9. Notte a rocca: Ombre pagane sul fiume aso
10. Jòppe le gole de l’Infernaccio
11. Notte a montegallo: Echi de le sdreghe a lu sabba
12. Cecco d’ascoli atto I: L’eretico, Il necromante
13. Cecco d’ascoli atto II: L’Inquisizione/Il rogo
14. Solstizio d’inverno fra li monti sibillini (Fine)
Inoltre è disponibile il singolo La grotta de la sibilla atto II: Il regno de la sibilla e il comunicato relativo al brano:
Hesperia is the ancient name of Italy! Pure Metallvm Italicvm since 1997!
La Grotta de la Sibilla Atto I: l'arrivo a l'hostaria.
Track 2 from the album "Fra li Monti Sibillini (Black Medieval Winter over the Sibylline Mounts)".
This track is the 1st act out of 3 talking about the legend of Appennine Sibylla: the knight Guerrin Meschino arrives to the tavern asking how to reach the cave of Sibylla. The innkeeper, scared, tries to dissuade him.
The entire album is a Medieval journey through the Sibylline Mounts (Monti Sibillini), mountains located in the center-east of Italy (region of Marche, Hesperus' native land), full of obscure legends and really dark history, a sort of Carpathian Mounts in Italy: heretics, witches, alchemists, necromants, goat fairies, obscure villages/mountains/gorges, the inquisition and...the sorceress Sibylla. In this places, truth and myth are woven together.