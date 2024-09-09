PATRIARKH: la band di Bartłomiej Krysiuk presenta dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Prophet Ilja

|
I Patriarkh di Bartłomiej Krysiuk (ex-Batushka) hanno diffuso i dettagli del disco di debutto PROPHET ILJA / ПРОРОК ИЛИЯ in pubblicazione il 3 gennaio 2025 tramite Napalm Records.
Polish black metal icons PATRIARKH (formerly Batushka) embark on a dark and ominous pilgrimage as they unveil the next single from the upcoming concept album, ПРОРОК ИЛИЯ (Lat. PROROK ILJA), out on January 3, 2025 via Napalm Records. Accompanied by an official music video, the new song, entitled “ВЕРШАЛИН IV” (Lat. WIERSZALIN IV), weaves the sacred-inspired vocals of Eliza Sacharczuk with liturgical melodies, building into a storm of dark choirs and unforgettably intense harsh vocals.
Building on the critical success of Hospodi (2019) and relentless touring around the globe, PATRIARKH brings a renewed vision and profound storytelling to their Napalm Records debut. This eight-track journey immerses listeners in the true story of Eliasz Klimowicz, the enigmatic Prophet Ilja, set against the dramatic historical backdrop of the 1930s and ’40s. Deeply rooted in Eastern Orthodox traditions, PATRIARKH masterfully merges black and doom metal with haunting religious themes, conjuring an atmosphere as dark as it is mesmerizing.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. WIERSZALIN I
2. WIERSZALIN II
3. WIERSZALIN III
4. WIERSZALIN IV
5. WIERSZALIN V
6. WIERSZALIN VI
7. WIERSZALIN VII
8. WIERSZALIN VIII
Inoltre è online il video di WIERSZALIN IV che vede la partecipazione di Eliza Sacharczuk.
"This is the most Oriental sounding song on our new album. The beautiful monody that runs throughout the entire piece is deeply influenced by Greek and Romanian traditions, which are integral to Orthodoxy. In our new music, we aim to showcase different aspects of Orthodoxy. Just as the Prophet Ilja journeyed to Kronsztadt, we traveled far for musical inspiration to create a psalm in honor of the New Jerusalem that our prophet was building.
This song features our long-time singing teacher, Eliza Sacharczuk. We have been collaborating with her since 2016, continuously improving our singing skills through lessons and consultations. Our choice was intentional; Eliza has a truly unique voice. Listen and see for yourself!"