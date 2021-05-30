NITRATE: ascolta ''Tough Guys Don’t Cry'' dall'edizione deluxe di ''Feel the Heat''

|
I rocker Nitrate hanno pubblicato il 13 ottobre 2023 il loro ultimo album, Feel the Heat, tramite Frontiers Music Srl.
In data 20 dicembre 2024, la formazione britannica renderà disponibile un'edizione deluxe dello stesso, contenente le seguenti tracce:
1. Feel the Heat
2. All the Right Moves
3. Wild in the City
4. Needs a Little Love
5. One Kiss (To Save My Heart) (con Issa)
6. Live Fast, Die Young
7. Haven't Got Time for Heartache
8. Satellite
9. Strike Like a Hurricane
10. Big Time
11. Stay
Tracce bonus:
12. One Kiss (Alternate Version)
13. Live Fast, Die Young (Radio Edit)
14. Tough Guys Don’t Cry
Proprio la traccia di chiusra di questa nuova versione dell'uscita, Tough Guys Don’t Cry, è stata selezionata come singolo promozionale ed è ascoltabile in basso.