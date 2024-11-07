MICHEAL WILTON: il chitarrista dei Queensrÿche pubblicherà ''Volume 1'' a dicembre

|
Il chitarrista dei Queensrÿche Michael "Whip" Wilton ha annunciato un album solista, intitolato Volume 1, in arrivo per Rat Pak Records il 6 dicembre 2024.
Il disco vedrà, ad affiancare Wilton, Mark Winterman alla voce, "Hodgy" al basso e Sonny Sudra alla batteria.
La produzione è stata affidata a Chris "Zeuss" Harris, che ha mixato e masterizzato tutte le tracce:
01. People Suffer
02. Get Away
03. Glitch in Time
04. Toxic Girl
05. Reason to Fight
06. On Your Way
07. Turn the Page
08. Wasted Time
09. Drowning at Daybreak