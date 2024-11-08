DRAGONKNIGHT: a gennaio l'esordio discografica

|
I power metaller Dragonknight hanno annunciato per il 17 gennaio 2025 la pubblicazione, tramite Scarlet Records, del loro disco di esordio Legions.
In attesa del primo singolo potete vedere copertina e tracklist del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Ascendance – Through Sea And Fire
02. The Legions Of Immortal Dragonlords
03. The Imperator
04. Pirates, Bloody Pirates!
05. Defender Of Dragons
06. Storm Bringer
07. Astarte Rise
08. Dead Kings In The Grave
09. Sword Of The Northern Lights
10. The Revelation
11. Return To Atlantis