MARBLE: ecco ''The Sleepless King'' dal nuovo disco ''T.I.M.E.''

|
Gli italiani Marble hanno pubblicato ieri, 8 novembre 2024, il loro ultimo album, T.I.M.E., tramite ROCKSHOTS Records.
Per celebrare l'uscita, il gruppo nostrano ha diffuso un terzo singolo, The Sleepless King, ispirato al rapporto tra Lady Macbeth e lo stesso Macbeth nell'omonima opera shakespeariana.
Mentre il pezzo è ascoltabile in calce alla notizie, qui sotto ricordiamo la tracklist:
1. Through the Veil
2. The Jester Duplicity
3. The Sleepless King
4. Face of Deceit
5. Aftermath
6. Voice of Awareness
7. The Garden of Despair
8. Heliosyncrasy
9. Smile in Decay
10. Theater Is My Essence