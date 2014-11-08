DESERT NEAR THE END: i dettagli e un singolo dal nuovo album ''Tides of Time''

|
I greci Desert Near the End pubblicheranno il 6 dicembre 2024 il loro prossimo album, Tides of Time, in uscita tramite l'etichetta Theogonia Records.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. City of Eternal Flame
02. Ascension
03. Oceans of Time
04. Children of Lethe
05. Half-Learned and Long Forgotten
06. Sunset Fields
07. Burn Like the Sun, Shine Like the Dawn
08. Damnation
09. In the North of Every Man’s Heart...
Di seguito è riportato il lyric video del singolo Oceans of Time: