ALBERT HAMMOND: ascolta ''Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer''

Il cantautore britannico Albert Hammond ha pubblicato, attraverso i canali social della earMUSIC, il video ufficiale di Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Il brano è tratto dal suo album natalizio Christmas uscito lo scorso 8 novembre.
Tracklist:
01. Mary’s Boy Child
02. O Come, All Ye Faithful
03. Happy Xmas (War is Over)
04. Last Christmas
05. Jingle Bells
06. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
07. Santa Claus is Coming To Town
08. Here Comes Santa Claus
09. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
10. Under The Christmas Tree
11. Driving Home for Christmas
12. Blue Christmas
13. I Wish You a Merry Christmas
14. White Christmas
15. Silent Night