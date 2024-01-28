     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Christmas - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/11/24
GAUNTLET RULE
After the Kill

15/11/24
AS I LAY DYING
Through Storms Ahead

15/11/24
DEADBODY / TRIBAL GAZE
Deadbody / Tribal Gaze

15/11/24
POPPY
Negative Spaces

15/11/24
EMPIRES OF EDEN
Guardians of Time

15/11/24
THE MOSAIC WINDOW
Hemasanctum

15/11/24
MAMMOTH GRINDER
Undying Spectral Resonance

15/11/24
LINKIN PARK
From Zero

15/11/24
LIOVILLE
Supernatural

15/11/24
THE FORESHADOWING
New Wave Order

CONCERTI

12/11/24
NEW MODEL ARMY
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/11/24
AGNOSTIC FRONT + MURPHY’S LAW + VIOLENT WAY
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

12/11/24
ROYEL OTIS
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

12/11/24
CUMGIRL8
DISTRICT 272 CLUB, VIA PADOVA 272 - MILANO

12/11/24
I HATE MY VILLAGE
BASE MILANO, VIA BERGOGNONE 34 - MILANO

12/11/24
ATOMIC ROOSTER
TEATRO VILLA POTENZA – MACERATA

13/11/24
MYLES KENNEDY + BLACK RIVER DELTA
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

13/11/24
CHELSEA WOLFE + MARY JANE DUNPHE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

13/11/24
GEOFF TATE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/11/24
BEEN STELLAR
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA GIOVANNI BELLEZZA, 16/A - MILANO
ALBERT HAMMOND: ascolta ''Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer''
12/11/2024 - 19:45 (40 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/11/2024 - 19:45
ALBERT HAMMOND: ascolta ''Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer''
09/03/2024 - 22:47
ALBERT HAMMOND: ecco il video di ''Looking Back''
28/01/2024 - 17:33
ALBERT HAMMOND: ascolta ''Shake a Bone'' dal suo nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/11/2024 - 20:13
SIELUE: presentato il brano ''Aava Maa''
12/11/2024 - 20:09
NEON DEFENDER: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Never Give Up''
12/11/2024 - 20:02
DARK EMBRACE: i dettagli di ''Land of Witches'' e il singolo ''Orcavella''
12/11/2024 - 19:54
IN WE FALL: ecco ''Winter Shades'' da ''Inner Self''
12/11/2024 - 19:41
ZERO ABSOLU: ascolta ''La Saignée''
12/11/2024 - 19:34
FEUERSCHWANZ & LORD OF THE LOST: presentano il singolo ''Lords of Fyre''
12/11/2024 - 19:28
BRAZEN ABBOTT: ascolta ''Wake Up Everybody'' dalla riedizione di ''Eye of the Storm''
12/11/2024 - 18:41
HELLOWEEN: una data in Italia per il prossimo tour del quarantesimo anniversario
12/11/2024 - 10:35
WHISKY OF BLOOD: la clip di ''Baby Revolution'' dal disco d'esordio ''Diablesse of Revolution''
12/11/2024 - 10:29
NYTT LAND: ascolta ''Monggoldai Nakchu'' dal nuovo ''The Tale of the Nisan Shaman''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     